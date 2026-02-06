Epstein Emails Reveal He Helped Arrange Woody Allen’s White House Visit

Newly released Epstein emails show Jeffrey Epstein helped arrange a White House tour for Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn in 2015.

Woody Allen
Woody Allen Photo: Instagram
Summary
  • Epstein emails detail Woody Allen White House visit.

  • Justice Department records released, reported by AP.

  • Emails highlight Allen Epstein's social connection.

Newly released Epstein emails reveal that Jeffrey Epstein helped arrange a White House visit for filmmaker Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn in 2015. The documents, part of a large tranche made public by the US Justice Department and reported by the Associated Press (AP), offer fresh insight into Allen’s association with Epstein.

According to the emails cited by AP, Epstein contacted former White House counsel Kathy Ruemmler in May 2015, writing: “Could you show soon yi the White House. I assume Woody would be too politically sensitive?” Ruemmler responded, “I am sure I could show both of them the White House,” though she questioned whether Epstein himself would be permitted to attend.

White House visitor logs show Allen, Previn, and Ruemmler visited on December 27, when then-President Barack Obama was in Hawaii.

Woody Allen and Jeffrey Epstein connection

AP reports that Allen, Previn, and Epstein were neighbours in New York City and frequently dined together. The emails illustrate a relationship that extended beyond social appearances. The three reportedly offered one another emotional support during periods of public criticism and allegations of sexual misconduct.

Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl, maintained connections with numerous high-profile figures despite being a registered sex offender.

Dinner gatherings and a controversial letter

AP further reports that guests at Epstein-hosted dinners attended by Allen and Previn included Dick Cavett, Noam Chomsky, and David Brenner. In a 2016 letter written for an Epstein birthday celebration, Allen described the gatherings as having a “wide variety of interesting people at every dinner” and “sumptuous and abundant” food.

The newly surfaced documents add further detail to Epstein’s network of influential acquaintances, years after his legal troubles had been widely reported.

