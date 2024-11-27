Other Sports

Bajrang Punia Suspended For Four Years By NADA For Anti-doping Code Violation



Bajrang Punia Photo: X/@BajrangPunia
Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia on Tuesday was suspended for four years by National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) due to his refusal to provide his sample for dope test on March 10 during selection trials for the national team. (More Sports News)

NADA had earlier provisionally suspended Punia on April 23 this year. The wrestler than appealed against the suspension which was revoked for some till the agency issued the notice of charge on June 3.

Punia had challenged the charge on July 11 in a written submission following which hearings were held on September 20 and October 4 by NADA’s Anti-Disciplinary Doping panel (ADDP).

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat with Congress leader KC Venugopal - X/@INCIndia
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Congress Ahead Of Haryana Polls

BY Outlook Web Desk

"The Panel holds that the Athlete is liable for sanctions under Article 10.3.1 and liable for ineligibility for a period of 4 years," the ADDP said in its order.

"In the present case, since the Athlete had been provisionally suspended, the Panel accordingly holds that the Athlete’s period of his ineligibility for the period of 4 years shall commence from the date on which the notification was sent, i.e., 23.04.2024.

"Needless to say that on account of the lifting of the provisional suspension for the period from 31.05.2024 to 21.06.2024 shall not be credited into the total period of ineligibility of four years."

Bajrang has maintained since the beginning that he was given extremely prejudicial and unfair treatment with respect to doping control because of his involvement in the protest against former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Bajrang also maintained that he never refused to give sample but only demanded to know NADA’s response to his email where he sought answer why expired kits were sent to take his samples in December 2023.

The suspension means that Bajrang will not be able to return to competitive wrestling and apply for a coaching job abroad, if he aspires to.

(With PTI Inputs)

