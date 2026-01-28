To Hold A Mountain Review | Earnest, Grounded Doc Is A Plea For Preservation

A tender film, lit by a sky-wide appeal for preservation, To Hold A Mountain is at its most moving when it circles back to the horrors Gara has fought back. The film doesn’t go too long on it, but one of the conversations reflects the arduous battle for justice she has waged. She is much too wise to be swindled by skewed institutions like the judiciary. Yet, life’s trials don’t just seem to end. It keeps throwing hostilities as if to test what it’ll take to fully exhaust her, tie her down into resignation. There’s an inveterate doggedness in her to take on the mightiest if her loved ones, her home is at stake. She’s a trailblazer in her community, the beacon of hope that doesn’t cut petty deals with the devils. She’s both rescue and remembrance of the towering mountains. To Hold A Mountain honours her unerring commitment as the very fulcrum of life itself.