Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026: Vonn Leads US Women's Ski Team Practice In Copper Mountain

Lying breathless on the floor next to a pool table, Mary Bocock pulls a stretchy exercise band in tandem with Keely Cashman. Laughing, they encourage each other to keep going. Next to them, Ava Sunshine cycles through sets of heavy barbell weights in a makeshift gym in the Copper Mountain condo where the U.S. women’s ski team is staying. “When I first came on, I was a little nervous about how it was going to be, but everyone was super welcoming especially the older girls,” says Sunshine, 23, who has been on the team since 2022. “It was very, ‘‘let’s lift up these rookies.’” Veteran racer Nina O’Brien even wrote welcoming notes to all the newcomers. “That was super nice,” Sunshine says. “We have a mentor-mentee program. It’s less getting advice and more like having an automatic friend.”

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
US women’s ski team Lindsey Vonn
Skier Lindsey Vonn starts on a practice run with members of the U.S. Women's Ski Team during practice at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
1/18
US Womens Ski Team Photo Essay
Skier Lauren Macuga, left, looks at her cell phone with ski technician Rok Javor and skier Jackie Wiles as they take the chairlift up the hill for U.S. Women's Ski Team practice at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/18
US women’s ski team Mary Bocock
Mary Bocock waves at a teammate after arriving for practice with the U.S. Women's Ski Team at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/18
Members of the U.S. Womens Ski Team
Members of the U.S. Women's Ski Team including Lindsey Vonn, center, with Tricia Mangan, of Buffalo, NY, left, joke together after making a dancing video for social media at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/18
Skier Bella Wright
Skier Bella Wright, 28, of Salt Lake City, poses for a photograph by the team photographer in a makeshift studio inside an underground parking garage at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/18
Skier Jackie Wiles
Skier Jackie Wiles, left, of Portland, jumps for a fun photo being taken by skier Bella Wright, 28, of Salt Lake City, between shoots by the team photographer in a makeshift photo studio in an underground parking garage at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/18
Bella Wright
Her nails painted in an ode to Japanese nail art, skier Bella Wright, 28, of Salt Lake City, waits for her turn for a portrait by the team photographer at a makeshift photo studio in an underground parking garage at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/18
Skier Jackie Wiles, of Portland
Skier Jackie Wiles, of Portland, Ore., skateboards while waiting for her turn for a photo shoot by the team photographer in a makeshift photo studio in an underground parking garage at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/18
Members of the U.S. Womens Ski Team have a team meeting with coaches
Members of the U.S. Women's Ski Team have a team meeting with coaches after a full day of practice at Copper Mountain, Colo., Nov. 19, 2025. () | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/18
Skier Lauren Macuga
Skier Lauren Macuga, 23, of Park City, Utah, laughs while playing pool with members of the U.S. Women's Ski Team after practice at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/18
Mary Bocock (left) and Keely Cashman
Members of the U.S. Women's Ski Team, Mary Bocock, 22, of Salt Lake City, left, and Keely Cashman, 26, of Strawberry, Calif., right, who is sporting a tattoo of the Olympic rings on her forearm, do arm exercises as part of "dryland training" after ski practice at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/18
U.S. Womens Ski Team skier Lauren Macuga, 23, of Park City, Utah
U.S. Women's Ski Team skier Lauren Macuga, 23, of Park City, Utah, is high-fived by U.S. Women's Alpine Speed Team Physical Therapist Shannon Colleton, right, during Macuga's physical therapy session at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/18
Skiers Jackie Wiles, of Portland, Ore., left, and Bella Wright, of Salt Lake City
After lunch in the condo they share during training, skiers Jackie Wiles, of Portland, Ore., left, and Bella Wright, of Salt Lake City, leave to meet members of the U.S. Women's Ski Team at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/18
Skier Keely Cashman
Skier Keely Cashman, 26, of Strawberry, Calif., rides the chairlift up for practice with the U.S. Women's Ski Team at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/18
Skier Allison Mollin
Skier Allison Mollin, right, watches as Foreste Peterson, a strength coach, demonstrates an exercise during U.S. Women's Ski Team practice in Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
15/18
Skier Bella Wright
Skier Bella Wright, 28, of Salt Lake City, heads down the hill for a practice run with members of the U.S. Women's Ski Team at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
16/18
Skier Lindsey Vonn
Skier Lindsey Vonn chats with fan Lauren Krip, 9, of Puerto Rico, after members of the U.S. Women's Ski Team took a team photo after practice at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
17/18
Members of the U.S. Womens Ski Team
Members of the U.S. Women's Ski Team, including Lindsey Vonn, bottom right, and Breezy Johnson, top left, joke together while gathering for a team photo at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
18/18
Skier Allison Mollin
Skier Allison Mollin takes a run during practice with the U.S. Women's Ski Team at Copper Mountain, Colo. | Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Delhi Vs Vidarbha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 4th QF: DEL's Final Anuj Rawat Departs|DEL 224/9 (45)

  2. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh, VHT 2025-26 QF Highlights: Prabhsimran And Co Register Lohri Win As PUN Advance To Semis

  3. IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's New Home Venue Decided For Upcoming Season - Report

  4. Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement Plan After India Series

  5. RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris Plays Blinder As Bengaluru Romp To Second Straight Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 LIVE Updates: Lakshya Sen Beats Ayush Shetty 21-12, 21-15 To Enter Second Round

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  4. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

  2. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  5. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. As Protests Continue, Will Trump Attack Iran?

  2. Pro-Iran Rallies Sweep Cities As Tehran Blames Foreign ‘Terrorism’ For Unrest

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. US Justice Department Subpoenaed Federal Reserve, Opens Criminal Probe Against Powell

  5. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

Latest Stories

  1. Explainer: The Importance Of Shaksgam Valley For India And China 

  2. Third Rape Case: Police Gets Custody of Expelled Congress MLA

  3. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 QF: MP Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  4. Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley Highlights, FA Cup Third Round: Reds Overcome Szoboszlai Error To Seal Big Win At Anfield

  5. Richest Civic Body Fights Funds Crunch: Parties Still Lure BMC Voters With Freebies

  6. Makar Sankranti 2026 Astrology: Saturn’s Shift Into Capricorn And Its Impact On All 12 Zodiac Signs

  7. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

  8. West Bengal Nipah Virus Scare: Two Nurses Critical, Samples Sent For Confirmation