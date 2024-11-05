Other Sports

Australian Football League Umpire Banned For Dressing As Osama Bin Laden At A Function

Leigh Haussen, who has officiated in 147 AFL matches since 2017, apologised for his action

Osama Bin Laden.
An Australian Football League umpire has been banned for the first round of the 2025 season after dressing up as Osama bin Laden in an end-of-season umpires function. (More Sports News)

Leigh Haussen recently dressed as Osama Bin Laden for the end-of-season event in Melbourne which was themed 'characters from the 2000s'. Apart from suspension from the opening round, Haussen has also been told to begin with education work by addressing his fellow umpires when they return to training.

Haussen, who has officiated in 147 AFL matches since 2017, apologised for his action.

“I am sorry. I made an error of judgement. I never intended to offend anyone,” Haussen said.

AFL officials said that the incident did not involve any skit and Haussen had the mask on for a short period of time before he put it down.

Stephen McBurney, the umpiring boss of the tournament, said Haussen had taken responsibility for his poor decision.

“Leigh understands the inappropriate nature of his costume. He has reflected on that choice,” McBurney said.

“Leigh is a valued member of the umpiring group with an unblemished record both throughout his umpiring career and since his elevation to the AFL umpires list in 2017," he added. “We will support Leigh to make his return to umpiring AFL football following this suspension.”

