Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh created history for India as for the first time ever, two Indians managed to feature in the top five of the live chess rankings on Sunday. (More Sports News)
On Sunday, Erigaisi was ranked fourth with ratings of 2785.0 and Gukesh found himself at the fifth position rated at 2772.7. By Tuesday, Gukesh had slipped to sixth while Erigaisi maintained his fourth spot.
The live ratings of Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE), the world body for governing chess, are updated in real-time as compared to FIDE’s published ratings which are updated at the end of every month.
Apart from Gukesh and Erigiaisi, the legendary Viswanathan Anand too was in the top ten on Tuesday with ratings of 2751. Anand was at the tenth spot while rising star Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa was at 11th posittion with 2750.5 ratings.
The live rankings reflect India's rising stars in the chess world with four of its player in the top 11 of live rankings. No other country has more than two representatives in the top 12.
The rise of Gukesh and Erigaisi in the live rankings comes from their strong showings at the ongoing 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. India are the sole leaders after round six of the open section in the tournament with Erigaisi posting six wins in as many matches. India are the leaders in the women's standings too after six rounds.