Aman Sehrawat Vs Rei Higuchi Live Streaming, Wrestling 57kg Freestyle Semi-Finals: When, Where To Watch

Aman Sehrawat Vs Rei Higuchi, Paris Olympics Men's 57kg Freestyle Wrestling Semi-Finals bout will take place on August 8, Thursday at 9:45 PM IST. Here's the live-streaming details

aman sehrawat
Aman Sehrawat is the only male Indian wrestler at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: file
info_icon

On his quest for a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat is gearing up for the semifinal bout against Japan's Rei Higuchi in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling on August 8, Thursday.  (Paris Olympics Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

The 21-year-old Aman Sehrawat, the sole competitor from India in the men’s wrestling contingent, utilized his powerful technical superiority strategy twice today. In the first round, he dominated Vladimir Egorov with a 10-0 victory. Later, in the quarterfinals, Sehrawat defeated Albanian Zelimkhan Abakarov with an 11-0 score.

India's Aman Aman and North Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov, right, compete in the round of 16 of the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling match at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. - (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Paris Olympics: Aman Sehrawat Beats Vladimir Egorov 10-0, Enters Men's 57kg Freestyle Wrestling Quarters

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Who is Rei Higuchi, Aman Sehrawat's Next Opponent?

Aman Sehrawat's next opponent, Rei Higuchi, is a 28-year-old seasoned wrestler from Japan who secured his semifinal spot with a 12-2 victory over Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico.

Before beginning his campaign at Paris 2024, Higuchi told United World Wrestling, “The day I missed the chance to compete at the Tokyo Games, I started preparing for Paris.”

Higuchi is a silver medalist in the 57kg freestyle from the Rio 2016 Olympics, a 2022 World Champion in the 61kg category, a 2023 silver medalist in the 57kg category. Back in 2018, Higuchi won the U23 World Championship.

When Is Aman Sehrawat Vs Rei Higuchi, Paris Olympics Men's 57kg Freestyle Wrestling Semi-Finals?

Aman Sehrawat Vs Rei Higuchi, Paris Olympics Men's 57kg Freestyle Wrestling Semi-Finals bout will take place on August 8, Thursday at 9:45 PM IST.

Where to watch Aman Sehrawat Vs Rei Higuchi, Paris Olympics Men's 57kg Freestyle Wrestling Semi-Finals?

Aman Sehrawat Vs Rei Higuchi, Paris Olympics Men's 57kg Freestyle Wrestling Semi-Finalswill be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.

