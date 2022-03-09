NZ-W Vs IND-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami Backs Shafali Verma To Return To Form

Senior India pacer Jhulan Goswami has come in support of young opener Shafali Verma after her string of low scores in the last few games and stated the Haryana girl is hitting well at the nets. After their opening win against Pakistan, India will take on hosts New Zealand on Thursday in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. (More Cricket News)

Shafali, who was clean bowled by a Diana Baig delivery in the encounter against Pakistan, has been out of form in the last few ODIs with only one fifty-plus score to show since landing in New Zealand last month.

Having spent close to one month in this part of the country, the team management will hope Shafali to come good against the hosts and set a perfect platform for others to come in their crucial game on Wednesday. Goswami said Shafali will overcome her poor form sooner than later.

“Shafali has already proved herself. She is a very exciting cricketer. But these things happen with every cricketer,” Goswami said in a virtual press conference on Thursday. India are yet to lift an ICC Women’s World Cup and the 18-year-old’s form at the top is very vital.

“I am sure she is working hard really well in the nets, she is batting well in the nets; she is hitting the ball really well. She is just one big knock away and if she gets an opportunity, I am sure she is going to do well,” she added.

With the likes of big hitters like captain Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr at the New Zealand top order, Goswami felt the key is to bowl in the right areas against the 2000 Women’s World Cup champions.

“...against New Zealand, it is important to bowl in the right area. The grounds are pretty open, winds are always flowing, so how to take advantage of those things. We discussed a lot of stuff,” she said.

“I think Pooja (Vastrakar), Meghana (Singh), Renuka (Singh Thakur), Simran (Dil Bahadur), they have done a decent job always when they get an opportunity and I hope they will continue with their performance,” she added.

Against Pakistan, Goswami felt the bowlers put up a good show which the Mithali Raj-led side won by 107 runs. “I think we bowled well. I guess we hit the ball in the right areas and as a group we bowled well. The new ball bowlers restricted them very well in the first 10 overs...

“Then the spinners bowled well, they were getting a bit of turn on that wicket and I think restricting them below 150 runs is quite a good achievement as a bowling unit,” said Goswami. She felt the plan to land early in New Zealand for a few games against the hosts has helped India during the ongoing campaign.

“...that was the plan, just before the World Cup, to acclimatise with these conditions and wickets and come back and play fresh in this World Cup. (But) tomorrow's match is a totally different ball game, it is a fresh game and it is a World Cup game and definitely we are looking forward (to it).”

Goswami needs just two more wickets to become the highest wicket-taker in ICC Women’s World Cup. She currently has 38 World Cup wickets to her name and is just one short of Australia’s Lyn Fullston’s tally of 39 wickets.

Asked about it, she said, “Honestly speaking, I didn't know that...I am not aware of that. But (the) important (thing) is as a senior member of the side, (I should) go there and perform well, give early breakthroughs.

That is my job and I often stick to my role and that is the important thing,” she asserted. “If you play (for) a long time, you are going to achieve a few individual milestones, yes that gives me a lot of joy. I enjoy (when) I contribute and the team wins.

“Personal milestones do not matter to me as I am an absolute team player.”