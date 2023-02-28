Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
New Zealand Vs England, 2nd Test: Neil Wagner The Hero As Kiwis Beat England By 1 Run

New Zealand beat England by 1 run in the second cricket Test at the Basin Reserve Tuesday to level the series at 1-1.

Neil Wagner plucked four wickets in the 2nd innings to set up the match for NZ.
Neil Wagner plucked four wickets in the 2nd innings to set up the match for NZ. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 8:56 am

New Zealand completed a dramatic fightback on the last day to beat England by one run Tuesday and become only the fourth team in history to win a cricket Test after being forced to follow-on. (More Cricket News)

On a day of constant twists and turns, Joe Root scored 95 in a partnership of 121 with Ben Stokes (33) which appeared to have batted England to victory and a 2-0 win in the two-Test series.

Joe Root and Ben Stokes were out within a run of each other with 56 runs still needed and the match which had been heading England's way tilted back in favor of New Zealand with the lower-order exposed.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes then made 35, facing down the New Zealand attack and shepherding England within sight of victory. But in another twist, Foakes was out with seven runs still needed.

Last man James Anderson clubbed a four down the ground which left England two runs from victory and the crowd holding its breath. Then in the last, dramatic moment, No. 11 Anderson was caught down the leg side from the bowling of Neil Wagner and New Zealand had the win.

“It's a special one this,” Wagner said. “We'll celebrate this amazing achievement. It's something we're extremely proud of.”

England twice and India one are the only other teams to have own a Test after having to follow-on. The last occasion was in 2001 when India beat Australia by 171 runs at Eden Gardens. 
 

England, 1st Innings 435-9 dec. (Harry Brook 186, Joe Root 153; Matt Henry 4-100).

New Zealand, 1st Innings 200-9 (Tim Southee 73; Stuart Broad 4-61, James Anderson 3-37, Jack Leach 3-80).

New Zealand, 2nd Innings 483 (Kane Williamson 132, Tom Blundell 90, Daryl Mitchell 54; Jack Leach 5-157).

England, 2nd Innings 256 (Joe Root 95, Ben Stokes 33; Neil Wagner 4-62, Tim Southee 3-45).

