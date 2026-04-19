New York Knicks 113-102 Atlanta Hawks, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Jalen Brunson Shines As Knickerbockers Bag Game 1

Atlanta Hawks' Dyson Daniels, left, fights for control of the ball with New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

1/9 New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) gestures after making a three-point shot during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Atlanta Hawks in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





2/9 New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges (25) shoots over Atlanta Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





3/9 New York Knicks' Josh Hart (3) drives past Atlanta Hawks' CJ McCollum (3) during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





4/9 Atlanta Hawks' Gabe Vincent (4) knocks the ball away from New York Knicks' Josh Hart (3) during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





5/9 New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





6/9 New York Knicks' Og Anunoby (8) dunks the ball in front of Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





7/9 New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Atlanta Hawks in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





8/9 New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) smiles after talking to loved ones after Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Atlanta Hawks in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





9/9 Atlanta Hawks' Jonathan Kuminga (0) drives past New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) and Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II





