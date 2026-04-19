New York Knicks 113-102 Atlanta Hawks, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Jalen Brunson Shines As Knickerbockers Bag Game 1
The New York Knicks drew first blood in their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 113–102 at a raucous Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson set the tone early with 19 of his 28 points in the first quarter, while Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the second half to finish with 25 points and a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. Despite a 26-point effort from CJ McCollum and a late fourth-quarter surge by the Hawks to cut the lead to eight, the Knicks’ defensive resilience, powered by OG Anunoby’s 18 points and Josh Hart’s 14 rebounds, proved too much. Under new head coach Mike Brown, the No. 3-seeded Knicks controlled the tempo for the majority of the night, securing a 1–0 series lead ahead of Monday's Game 2.
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