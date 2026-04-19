New York Knicks 113-102 Atlanta Hawks, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Jalen Brunson Shines As Knickerbockers Bag Game 1

The New York Knicks drew first blood in their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 113–102 at a raucous Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson set the tone early with 19 of his 28 points in the first quarter, while Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the second half to finish with 25 points and a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. Despite a 26-point effort from CJ McCollum and a late fourth-quarter surge by the Hawks to cut the lead to eight, the Knicks’ defensive resilience, powered by OG Anunoby’s 18 points and Josh Hart’s 14 rebounds, proved too much. Under new head coach Mike Brown, the No. 3-seeded Knicks controlled the tempo for the majority of the night, securing a 1–0 series lead ahead of Monday's Game 2.

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NBA: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks' Dyson Daniels, left, fights for control of the ball with New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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NBA: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) gestures after making a three-point shot during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Atlanta Hawks in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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NBA Basketball Game: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks
New York Knicks' Mikal Bridges (25) shoots over Atlanta Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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NBA Basketball Game: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks' Josh Hart (3) drives past Atlanta Hawks' CJ McCollum (3) during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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NBA Basketball: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks' Gabe Vincent (4) knocks the ball away from New York Knicks' Josh Hart (3) during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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NBA Basketball: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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NBA 2025-26: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks
New York Knicks' Og Anunoby (8) dunks the ball in front of Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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NBA 2025-26: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns celebrates during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Atlanta Hawks in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Basketball: New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks
New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) smiles after talking to loved ones after Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Atlanta Hawks in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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Basketball: Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks
Atlanta Hawks' Jonathan Kuminga (0) drives past New York Knicks' Mitchell Robinson (23) and Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in New York. | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
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