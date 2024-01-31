Nepal have decided to bat first after winning the toss in the Super Six clash of ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 against Bangladesh at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)
Nepal Vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Super Six, Toss And Teams - Check Playing XIs
Nepal desperately need a win against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein to stay in contention. Dev Khanal and Co will next take on India in the Super Six stage of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 on Friday, February 2
Nepal desperately need to win against Bangladesh to remain alive in the tournament. They are currently at the fifth position in Group 1 with no win in two matches and now they need to win both of their remaining Super Six matches. Nepal will play India in their next Super Six match.
Advertisement
Bangladesh are in the third position in the points table with one win in two matches and they must be eyeing a big win to better their run rate. The top two teams of the respective groups will qualify for the semifinals. Bangladesh will play Pakistan in their next Super Six match.
Advertisement
The pitch is the same that is used for the India and New Zealand match on Tuesday. The pitch has assistance for seamers early in the game and enough turn for the spinners as the match proceeds. The weather is pleasant and the conditions are favourable for a decent cricket match.
Advertisement
Teams:
Ashiqur Rahman Shibli(w), Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Ariful Islam, Ahrar Amin, Mohammad Shihab James, Sheikh Paevez Jibon, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby(c), Rohanat Doullah Borson, Md Iqbal Hossain Emmon, Maruf Mridha
Arjun Kumal, Bipin Rawal(w), Aakash Tripathi, Dev Khanal(c), Bishal Bikram KC, Gulsan Jha, Deepak Bohara, Dipesh Kandel, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Chand, Durgesh Gupta
Advertisement
Captain Speak
We've seen a few games here, and teams that bat first have a strong record; the surface seems decent, so we opted to bat. We're just carrying on the momentum from the last game and playing basic cricket. We had two changes from the previous game (forgets who's in for whom).
We would have batted well; perhaps in the afternoon, bowlers would have some assistance. We haven't considered the net run rate as of yet. We have two changes: Rafi and Adil are not playing. Jishan Alam and Rohanat Doullah Borson have entered.