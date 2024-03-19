Sports

NBA: Anthony Edwards Leads His Minnesota Timberwolves To A Comfortable Win Over Utah Jazz - In Pics

Anthony Edwards had 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Utah Jazz 114-104 on Monday night. Naz Reid added 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting but did not play after halftime due to a head injury. Reid’s absence further depleted a Minnesota frontcourt already missing Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns because of injuries. The Timberwolves scored 27 points off 17 turnovers and beat Utah for the second time in three days. Collin Sexton led Utah with 24 points. Lauri Markkanen had 22 points and 12 rebounds following a six-game absence due to a bruised right quadriceps. Keyonte George added 15 points and eight assists. Utah lost its second straight home game despite outscoring Minnesota 22-8 in second-chance points. Utah rallied and took a 90-88 lead on a 3-point play from Markkanen. Minnesota then pulled away for good when Edwards capped a 12-1 run with back-to-back baskets, putting the Timberwolves up 100-91 with 5:50 left. Utah raced out to a 20-8 lead midway through the first quarter after scoring 13 straight points on six consecutive possessions. Reid stopped the run with back-to-back baskets. Utah’s offense didn’t cool down before the quarter ended.

March 19, 2024
March 19, 2024
       
NBA 2023-24: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Adam Fondren

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, right, fight for the loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) shoots through the arms of Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy, right, argues with referee Aaron Smith (51) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Salt Lake City.

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker, right, takes a falling shot over the Minnesota Timberwolves defense while forward Jaden McDaniels (3) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, drives to the basket around Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) shoots past the outstretched arm of Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) while guard Monte Morris (23) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) drives to shoot while Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.

