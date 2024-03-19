Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, right, fight for the loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) shoots through the arms of Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy, right, argues with referee Aaron Smith (51) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker, right, takes a falling shot over the Minnesota Timberwolves defense while forward Jaden McDaniels (3) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, left, drives to the basket around Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) shoots past the outstretched arm of Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) while guard Monte Morris (23) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) drives to shoot while Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Salt Lake City.