Motorsport

Sergio Perez '100% Certain' Of Red Bull Stay After Belgian Grand Prix

Since coming fourth at the Miami Grand Prix in May, Perez's best finish has been seventh, both in Austria and Hungary, and he failed to advance beyond Q1 in four of the last six races

Sergio Perez-red bull-f1
Red Bull's Sergio Perez
info_icon

Sergio Perez is confident he will still be at Red Bull after this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix regardless of the result. (More Motorsport News)

There has been a lot of speculation over the Mexican's future in recent weeks following a series of poor results at recent races, despite him signing a two-year extension with the team just last month.

His drop in form has allowed McLaren to close the gap to Red Bull in the constructors' championship to just 51 points.

Max Verstappen has has hit back at critics of his radio frustration last time out in Budapest - null
F1 Belgian Grand Prix Preview: Verstappen Has No Regrets After Hungary Radio Rant

BY Stats Perform

With the four-week break soon approaching, both RB driver Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull's reserve driver Liam Lawson have been linked with Perez's seat.

However, the 34-year-old is certain he will still be competing alongside Max Verstappen when the season resumes.

"I am 100% sure," Perez said.

"Because I know basically what's in my contract and I know what the team trusts in me. And I know where is the main focus, which is on delivering on the track.

"It's no different to what it was in Hungary or [at the first race] in Bahrain or how it will be in Zandvoort or the rest of the year," Perez said.

"Every single weekend we've got to deliver the maximum, especially now that, with McLaren catching up in the constructors, it's really important to put everything together if we can achieve it.

"I'm not worried about it. Like I said, I know where I stand. That's not my concern. My only concern I have is to get my season back on track. The rest, I'm pretty chilled about."

