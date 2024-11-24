Motorsport

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Seals Fourth Straight Formula One World Title

The Red Bull star is now behind only Hamilton (seven), Michael Schumacher (seven) and Juan Manuel Fangio (five) when it comes to world titles

Max Verstappen celebrates another world title
Max Verstappen secured his fourth straight Formula One world title with a fifth-place finish at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which was won by George Russell. (More Sports News)

Verstappen merely needed to finish ahead of his sole title rival Lando Norris in order to get over the line in the Driver's Championship on Saturday.

And as Russell won from pole after fending off a challenge from the Ferraris and his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen ensured the crown as he finished fifth, one place ahead of McLaren's Norris, who is now 63 points behind the Dutchman with only 60 points left to race for.

The Red Bull star is now behind only Hamilton (seven), Michael Schumacher (seven) and Juan Manuel Fangio (five) when it comes to world titles.

Mercedes will celebrate an unexpected one-two, and Russell was largely in control throughout the race as he scooped a third win of his career.

He shrugged off an early effort from Charles Leclerc, who darted beyond Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz around the first two corners.

But as the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz battled between themselves, and with Verstappen unwilling to take too many risks, Hamilton charged up through the grid, utilising a well-timed second pit stop to get ahead.

After pitting, Sainz and Leclerc got themselves back ahead of Verstappen in the final 10 laps, ensuring Ferrari closed the gap on McLaren in the Constructors' Championship to just 24 points.

There was some late joy for McLaren as Norris stopped for fresh tyres in order to set the fastest lap, and an extra point in a constructors' title race that is firmly in the balance with two races to go.

Data Debrief: Four in a row

Verstappen is just the fifth driver in F1 history to win four consecutive world titles.

The last to do so was Hamilton between 2017 and 2020, a run that was ultimately ended by Verstappen in 2021. 

Sebastian Vettel (2010-13) and Fangio (1954-57) are the other drivers to have reeled off four straight championship wins, while Schumacher won five on the spin between 2000 and 2004.

Verstappen has now moved onto 2,989.5 points over the course of his career, meaning his next target is to break the 3,000-point barrier, something only Hamilton and Vettel have previously achieved.

Red Bull's chances in the Constructors' Championship seem slim, but if they can set a fastest lap in the final two races of the season, they will become the fifth team to hit the 100 mark, after Ferrari (263), McLaren (171), Williams (133) and Mercedes (109).

Top 10

1. George Russell (Mercedes)

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 

6. Lando Norris (McLaren)

7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

8. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

9. Yuki Tsunoda (RB)

10. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Drivers'

1. Max Verstappen - 403

2. Lando Norris - 340

3. Charles Leclerc - 319

Constructors'

1. McLaren - 608

2. Ferrari - 584

3. Red Bull - 555

