Motorsport

Indore Revvs Up For The Debut Of The Indian National Rally Sprint Championship In Central India

The FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship for two-wheelers is set to make its debut in central India in Indore on Saturday, marking a significant milestone for the region. (More Sports News)

The round four of this motorcycle rally will be held at NATRAX, the state-of-the-art automobile testing and certification centre located in Pithampur, near Indore.

In addition to the 13 classes competing in the National Championship round, a special Sprint Support Rally will be organised for local youth, stated a release.

This includes seven classes exclusively for young riders, offering them a unique chance to experience rallying and compete for their own set of trophies.

This move is aimed at promoting the sport in central India.

Notable riders participating in the event include Nashik's Shamim Khan, Bhopal's Asif Ali, Mumbai's Badal Doshi, and Pune's Pinkesh Thakkar and Amarendra Sathe.

This round will feature 20 classes, across both the National Championship and Support Rally, creating a competitive platform for India’s best riders.

Round Five will be held in Guwahati on November 24 and the season will culminate with the finals in Pune or Bangalore on December 14-15  where the top contenders from each zone will vie for the top honours.

