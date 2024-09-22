Motorsport

Formula 1: Sainz Crashes Out In Singapore Qualifying To Leave Ferrari Struggling

Carlos Sainz acknowledged his crash in Q3 at the Singapore Grand Prix left Ferrari facing an uphill battle, with team-mate Charles Leclerc also seeing his time ruled out

Singapore-GP-Ferrari
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both experienced disappointing qualifying drives for Singapore
Carlos Sainz acknowledged his crash in Q3 at the Singapore Grand Prix left Ferrari facing an uphill battle, with team-mate Charles Leclerc also seeing his time ruled out. (More Motorsport News)

Sainz crashed at the final corner, losing control of his car before he started a flying lap, while Leclerc exceeded track limits at Turn 2 in a one-lap decider on Saturday.

Leclerc and Sainz will start in P9 and P10 respectively in Singapore on Sunday, with Ferrari currently third in the competitive constructors' championship standings.

Both drivers attributed their poor performance to tyre temperature.

"When we get out of the garage with front tyres that are too cold, then you arrive in the first corner and you lock up, so I don't know what's gone on," said Leclerc.

"I don't have the answer yet, the team don't have the answer yet, but we need to look into it because we paid the price today."

Sainz echoed a similar sentiment as he apologised to the Ferrari team for his crash.

"A very strange one. I clearly underestimated, or overestimated in this case, the grip that I would get from a very cold tyre. I had to do a lot of back off in the last sector to let some cars by," Sainz said.

"I had a big moment. At one point I thought I could save it but then it snapped on me and it was a very unfortunate, very bad accident. Apologies for the team and for everyone, because it's not the way you want to finish qualifying.

"At the same time, this weekend we've been struggling a lot with temperatures, with getting the tyres in the right window, and today was just one of those bad ones."

