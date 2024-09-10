Motorsport

Aston Martin 'The Team Of The Future' After Newey Arrival, Says Alonso

Legendary designer Adrian Newey has signed on as Aston Martin managing technical director and also become a team shareholder, with his annual salary reported to be 30 million pounds

fernando-alonso-adrian-newey
Fernando Alonso speaks at Adrian Newey's Aston Martin unveiling
info_icon

Fernando Alonso believes the arrival of legendary designer Adrian Newey means Aston Martin are "the team of the future" in Formula One. (More Motorsport News)

On Tuesday, Aston Martin confirmed Newey had signed on as managing technical director and also become a team shareholder, with his annual salary reported to be 30 million pounds.

Newey's departure from Red Bull was confirmed in May after his relationship with team principal Christian Horner came under strain, though he will stay with the constructors' champions through the first quarter of 2025 to work on their RB17 car.

Newey has designed 14 championship-winning cars throughout stints with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, and Alonso believes his arrival bodes well for Aston Martin's future. 

"We've been racing against each other for many years," Alonso said as Newey was unveiled at Aston Martin's headquarters on Tuesday.

"I would say he has been more an inspiration and I think thanks to Adrian and his talent and cars, we all got better as drivers, as engineers, as teams, you know, we all had to raise the bar thanks to him to be able to compete.

"Today is an incredible day for the team. Lawrence Stroll's vision is taking shape with this building, with Adrian, Honda, with Aramco, a new wind tunnel... 

"It's definitely the team of the future I would say. For me, it's going to be an incredible professional opportunity to work with Adrian and to keep working with this green colour which I'm very proud to be part of."

Newey is also excited by the prospect of working with Alonso, revealing the two-time world champion came close to joining him at Red Bull 15 years ago. 

"Fernando of course... We've battled against each other for so many years," Newey said. "He's been a bit of an archenemy at times. 

"We came so close to him joining Red Bull for the 2009 season but unfortunately it didn't quite happen, which is a great shame. 

"So we continued to battle against each other. He's a legend of the sport, so I'm very much looking forward to working with him."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. English County Championship: Indian Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Shines, Picks Up Five-Wicket Haul
  2. England Name Uncapped Duo In Test Squad For Pakistan Tour In October
  3. England Test Tour Of Pakistan: Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley Included In 17-Member Squad
  4. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: England Name Three Debutants In Playing XI Against Australia
  5. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 2 Highlights: Officials Call Stumps With Outfield Not Good Enough For Play
Football News
  1. FC Goa Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know
  2. England Vs Finland: Harry Kane Targeting 100 Goals Ahead Of Landmark Appearance For Nations League Clash
  3. ISL 2024-25 Fixtures: Key Dates For Kolkata, Southern Derbies Revealed - All You Need To Know
  4. Hyderabad FC Preview, ISL 2024-25: Fixtures, New Signings, Updated Squad - All You Need To Know
  5. Memphis Depay Seals Corinthians Move After Atletico Madrid Exit
Tennis News
  1. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  2. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  3. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
  4. ATP Rankings: Taylor Fritz Reaches Top 10 Again, Emma Navarro Hits Career-High No. 8 After US Open
  5. Jannik Sinner: At 23, Already Racing Ahead With Two Slam Titles And No. 1 Ranking
Hockey News
  1. Incumbent Tayyab Ikram Set For Second Term As FIH President
  2. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Sukhjeet Scores Twice As IND Beat JPN 5-1

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Woman Officer Accuses IAF Wing Commander Of Rape; Claims Investigation Delays
  2. From Squared Circles To Elections: Vinesh Phogat To File Nomination On Sept 11, Uncle Mahavir Not Happy
  3. Special NIA Court Grants Interim Bail To MP Engineer Rashid In Terror Funding Case Till October 2
  4. Day In Pics: September 10, 2024
  5. Monsoon Fury: IMD Issues Rain Alerts, Warns Of Flash Flood In Several States
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  2. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  3. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  4. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  5. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
World News
  1. New Order For Old Problem: Germany’s Border Curb To Crackdown On Illegal Immigration Explained
  2. Australia To Ban Social Media Platforms For Children | Do Age Limits Work?
  3. In Photos: Afghan Women’s Lives Reclaimed By Taliban Control
  4. First Mpox Case Of Older Strain In India; China Begins Clinical Trials For Vaccine | Key Updates
  5. ‘Nothing Resembling An Adequate Response To The Crisis Of Afghan Women’: Heather Barr Of Human Rights Watch 
Latest Stories
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 2 Highlights: Officials Call Stumps With Outfield Not Good Enough For Play
  2. Kiren Rijiju Rejects Reports Of Chinese Encroachment In Arunachal | What Are China's Territorial Claims?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 10, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Middle East Tensions: Over 40 Dead In Israeli Strike In Gaza Strip; UN Offers To Monitor Ceasefire In War-Hit Region
  5. Sanju Samson Officially Joins Kerala Super League's Malappuram FC As Co-Owner
  6. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand Name Experienced Squad; Devine, Bates Set For Ninth Straight Edition
  7. Duleep Trophy: Rinku Singh To Play; Sarfaraz May Stay Even As Big Names Head For BAN Tests
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs