Aston Martin have announced that legendary designer Adrian Newey will join their team from March 2025. (More Motorsport News)
Newey has signed on as Managing Technical Director and is a shareholder in the team, in a deal worth up to 30 million pounds.
The 65-year-old's exit from Red Bull was confirmed in May after an apparent breakdown in his relationship with team principal Christian Horner.
Newey will stay with the reigning constructors' champions for the first quarter of 2025 though, to see out his work on the RB17, the company's first hypercar.
"I am thrilled to be joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team," Newey said.
"I have been hugely inspired and impressed by the passion and commitment that [team owner] Lawrence [Stroll] brings to everything he is involved with.
"Lawrence is determined to create a world-beating team. He is the only majority team owner who is actively engaged in the sport.
"His commitment is demonstrated in the development of the new AMR Technology Campus and wind tunnel at Silverstone, which are not only state of the art but have a layout that creates a great environment to work in.
"Together with great partners like Honda and Aramco, they have all the key pieces of infrastructure needed to make Aston Martin a world championship-winning team, and I am very much looking forward to helping reach that goal."
The move will see Newey working with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, the team owner's son.
Newey has designed 14 championship-winning Formula 1 cars across stints with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.
Aston Martin will be hoping he can do so again for the 2026 season, which will see the introduction of new regulations.