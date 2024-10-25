F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

F1 action continues as Mexico City welcomes some of the top stars in Formula One as the Autrodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit plays host to the Mexican GP starting from Friday, October 25. (More Motorsports News)
Charles Leclerc won the US Grand Prix on Sunday, that saw Ferrari take a one-two on the podium in Austin. The highlight of the race was the contentious battle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, with the latter coming as second best before being demoted to fourth after getting a penalty.
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes had a torrid time out in Texas and will be looking to bounce back this weekend. Verstappen though has a terrific record in Mexico, winning five of the last six races.
When is the Mexico City Grand Prix?
All times IST
Friday 26 October
Free practice 1: 12:00am
Free practice 2: 3:30am
Saturday 26 October
Free practice 3: 11:00pm
Sunday 27 October
Qualifying: 2:30am
Monday 28 October
Main Race 1:30am
Where to watch F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2024 in India?
F1 Mexican GP 2024 will be available to stream live on FanCode app and website in India. The race would not be available to watch on TV.
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 354 points
2. Lando Norris - 297 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 275 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 247 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 215 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 177 points
7. George Russell - 167 points
8. Sergio Perez - 150 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 29 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 8 points
16. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
17. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 2 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. McLaren - 544 points
2. Red Bull - 504 points
3. Ferrari - 496 points
4. Mercedes - 344 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Haas - 38 points
7. RB - 36 points
8. Williams - 17 points