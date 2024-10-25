Motorsport

F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

Check out the streaming details, timings, schedule and of the Mexican Grand Prix 2024 below

Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at Circuit of the Americas_Max Verstappen
F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing: Max Verstappen, center, strands with Lando Norris, left, and Carlos Sainz right after winning a sprint race | Photo: AP/Eric Gay
info_icon

F1 action continues as Mexico City welcomes some of the top stars in Formula One as the Autrodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit plays host to the Mexican GP starting from Friday, October 25. (More Motorsports News)

Charles Leclerc won the US Grand Prix on Sunday, that saw Ferrari take a one-two on the podium in Austin. The highlight of the race was the contentious battle between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, with the latter coming as second best before being demoted to fourth after getting a penalty.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes had a torrid time out in Texas and will be looking to bounce back this weekend. Verstappen though has a terrific record in Mexico, winning five of the last six races.

When is the Mexico City Grand Prix?

All times IST

  • Friday 26 October

    Free practice 1: 12:00am

    Free practice 2: 3:30am

  • Saturday 26 October

    Free practice 3: 11:00pm

  • Sunday 27 October

    Qualifying: 2:30am

  • Monday 28 October

  • Main Race 1:30am

Where to watch F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2024 in India?

F1 Mexican GP 2024 will be available to stream live on FanCode app and website in India. The race would not be available to watch on TV.

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 354 points

2. Lando Norris - 297 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 275 points

4. Oscar Piastri - 247 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 215 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 177 points

7. George Russell - 167 points

8. Sergio Perez - 150 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg - 29 points

11. Lance Stroll - 24 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points

13. Alex Albon - 12 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points

15. Kevin Magnussen - 8 points

16. Pierre Gasly - 8 points

17. Ollie Bearman - 7 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points

19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points

20. Liam Lawson - 2 points

21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. McLaren - 544 points

2. Red Bull - 504 points

3. Ferrari - 496 points

4. Mercedes - 344 points

5. Aston Martin - 86 points

6. Haas - 38 points

7. RB - 36 points

8. Williams - 17 points

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Kiwis' Lead Crosses 300 As Stumps Taken In Pune | IND - 156; NZ - 198/5, 259
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, T20 Emerging Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Haider Ali's Dropped Catch Weighs On PAK A As SL A Capitalize With Boundary
  3. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Water Problem Sorted In Pune After Heavy Criticism On Opening Day
  4. BGT: '2018-19 Series Loss Against India More Hurtful Than 2020-21', Says Pat Cummins
  5. Women's Big Bash League 2024 Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Dallas Mavericks 120-109 San Antonio Spurs, NBA: Thompson Proud Of 'Great Debut' After Setting Mavs Record
  2. Mykhailo Mudryk Getting Better After 'Slow Learning Process', Says Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca
  3. West Ham Vs Manchester United, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  4. Crystal Palace Vs Tottenham, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, La Liga 2024-25: Key Players To Watch Out For In El Clasico
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  3. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  4. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  5. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
Hockey News
  1. To Hockey, With Love: How Delhi Took To Return Of International Action At Grand Old Stadium
  2. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: Germany Coach 'Disappointed With Clock' After Penalty Shootout Controversy
  3. India 5-3 Germany Hockey Highlights: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match 2 Via Second-Half Heroics
  4. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller
  5. Rani Rampal Announces Retirement From International Hockey, Set to Start Coaching Career

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 25, 2024
  2. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
  3. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  4. MUDA Scam: ED Summons 6 Employees In Alleged Money Laundering Case | Details
  5. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon As Tensions Escalate In The Middle East
  2. Germany Increases Annual Visa Quota Of Skilled Indians Upto 90,000
  3. Pakistan: 10 Security Personnel Killed In Terror Attack In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  4. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  5. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, T20 Emerging Asia Cup Semi-Final 1: Haider Ali's Dropped Catch Weighs On PAK A As SL A Capitalize With Boundary
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs