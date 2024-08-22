Dutch Grand Prix Preview: Verstappen Casts Doubt Over Red Bull Future Ahead Of Landmark Race

Max Verstappen failed to confirm whether his long-term future remained with Red Bull ahead of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix. (More Motorsport News)
Verstappen, who leads the Formula One drivers' championship by 78 points to McLaren's Lando Norris, joined the team in 2016 and has since won three world titles.
This weekend's race in Zandvoort will be Verstappen's 200th in the competition, becoming the 23rd driver to reach that tally while also surpassing Alain Prost (199).
During that time, the 26-year-old has won 61 times, reaching 107 podiums while also amassing 2863.5 points in the process.
But when asked if he would compete in another 200 races, Verstappen said: "No. We are past halfway for sure but it's been already an incredible ride.
"It doesn't feel like 200 races, but we do a lot of races in the year, so you add them quite quickly."
The three-time world champion put pen to paper on a new deal with the Austrian-based team in 2022, keeping him with them until at least the end of 2028.
But the Dutchman has been touted as a possible replacement for Lewis Hamilton, who will join Ferrari in 2025, at Mercedes.
"2028 is far away," said Verstappen on whether he could be persuaded to stay in F1 beyond his current contract.
"In my mind at the moment, I'm not thinking about a new contract. I want to see how it goes and see the new regulations to see if it's fun or not," he said.
"Then even in 2026 and 2027, there's a lot of time to decide what happens. I keep everything open and am quite easy-going about it."
Verstappen has struggled since his win at the Spanish Grand Prix five races ago, with the field the most competitive it has been in recent years.
However, he did come from 11th on the grid to beat championship rival Norris to fourth place last time out at the Belgian Grand Prix, but he isn't thinking about his points advantage ahead of this weekend's home race.
"If you look at the championship, Lando is the closest challenger, but lately you can see there are a lot of cars winning races," said Verstappen.
"It's very unknown, very close and attention to detail, getting the car in the right operating window, can really make a difference."
DRIVERS TO WATCH
Max Verstappen - Red Bull
While his future may not be certain, one thing is for sure. Verstappen is out to reclaim his place back on the top step on home turf.
The championship leader has won each of the last three races in Zandvoort, all three from pole position. If he repeats that on Sunday, he will equal Jim Clark as the driver with the most wins at this grand prix.
However, Verstappen has not won any of the last four races. He hasn't gone five without a win since the 2020 season, enduring an 11-race drought from Spain to Sakhir.
He has only one pole position in the last seven F1 races. If he fails to qualify fastest in the Netherlands, he will have gone as many grands prix without a pole position as in his previous 24 races.
Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
The seven-time world champion has shown signs of promise in recent weeks, picking up the most points in the last five races (95).
During that time, he has accumulated the biggest average points difference in those races compared to the first nine races of the 2024 season (12.9 - 19 from the Spanish GP to 6.1 until the Canadian GP).
The Brit has four podiums in the last five races (3rd in Spain, 1st in Great Britain, 3rd in Hungary and 1st in Belgium), one fewer than in the previous 28.
Should he find himself in the top three this time around, it will be the first time he has managed four consecutive podiums since 2022 between Canada and Hungary (five).
CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
Drivers
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 277
Lando Norris (McLaren) - 199
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 177
Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 167
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - 162
Constructors
Red Bull - 408
McLaren - 366
Ferrari - 345
Mercedes - 266
Aston Martin - 73