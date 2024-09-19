‘Going Out There To Risk It All’ – Bokang Masunyane Will Hunt For The Finish Against Mansur Malachiev

Bokang “Little Giant” Masunyane wants to convert his dominance into finishes and prove he belongs at the top of the strawweight MMA ranking.
On October 4 in U.S. primetime, the #2-ranked contender will take on #5-ranked Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel II on Prime Video, and he sees the matchup as a chance to showcase a different level to his game.
Although Masunyane has offered brief glimpses of his knockout power, he’s relied more on his wrestling base to overwhelm his previous rivals en route to decision wins.
This time, the South African star won’t be satisfied with a three-rounder. He wants to make a statement and put Malachiev away when they clash at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand:
“I haven’t really changed much of my game plan because I know it’s good, but I do want to start finishing fights. I know I can take my opponents to the deep end, so why not risk it and go to finish the fight?
“I’ve been playing a safe game, and I’ve been beating the guys, but every time I look at the tape, I’m very disappointed I wasn’t able to finish, even when I’ve been dominant. So this time, I’m going out there to risk it all. The more you risk it, the better opportunities you get to win.
“I’m at the stage where I’m reaching my pinnacle in fighting, so it’s time to start inspiring young athletes from Africa by having them see me on the international stage, winning titles, and finishing guys. I feel like I have the power and the skills to do it.”
Of course, finishing opponents is easier said than done when consistently facing elite competitors. Malachiev is no exception, but Masunyane is confident his skill set will give him the edge on fight night.
Although the Russian’s wrestling and submissions are a threat to anybody in the division, “Little Giant” believes he is a step ahead both technically and physically:
“Mansur is a very good grappler. He’s phenomenal. He’s got some great skills. His wrestling game is very good. I feel the same about my skills. My wrestling and grappling play a big part in it.
“But I feel like I’ve got more tools and I’m more explosive. I think I will be able to utilize that and play around with my wrestling, and I feel like my striking has gotten better. I’m going to be able to use my striking more and look for a finish there if the wrestling cancels each other out.
“But I definitely feel like my wrestling is much more superior. My scrambling and getting on top is quicker, and he won’t be able to handle that pressure.”
Masunyane Boosted By New Surroundings And Training Partners
Bokang Masunyane has maintained his #2 ranking in the strawweight MMA division with back-to-back wins since his lone career defeat to former divisional king and current #1 contender Jarred Brooks in 2022.
Victories over Hiroba Minowa and Keito Yamakita have kept him ahead of the chasing pack, while only Brooks and reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio stand above him.
Knowing there’s little else to gun for if he’s successful at ONE Fight Night 25, “Little Giant” thinks one more win could earn him the opportunity to challenge for gold:
“For me, after this fight, the only fight that will matter is getting the title shot. That’s what I’ve been wanting for the last four years. I’ve been defending my #2 spot for a while now, and I think it’s time to make a point so I can get my title shot.
“I’m super motivated for this fight, going out on my shield. This is one of the hardest training camps I’ve done. Mentally, I’m in a great space. I just can’t wait to showcase my skills. It’s going to be incredible. This fight is for my fans, this fight is for my country, and this fight is for Africa.”
One of the things spurring on Masunyane and fueling his self-belief is a recent move to Pretoria to train at the renowned CIT MMA facility.
With the chance to work alongside top World Champions and join one of Africa’s most successful fight teams, “Little Giant” took the difficult step to move away from his previous gym – but he knew it was necessary to fulfill his dreams.
With the new surroundings, teammates, and motivation, Masunyane promises to be better than ever as he targets the top dogs at strawweight:
“Previously, I was in a very good MMA gym, but I decided to make a change to move from Cape Town to Pretoria.
“It was to train among the best in the world. We’ve got all these strong fighters with experience being World Champions that I am able to train with now. And it has really played a big role for me.
“As soon as I got to the gym, I was really welcomed. They knew who I was, so I fit really well into the community and into the gym. I was very excited for the change, and it was a big change to elevate myself into a World Champion.”