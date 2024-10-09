MMA

Anissa Meksen Vs. Jackie Buntan Kickboxing World Title Fight Rebooked For ONE 169 On November 8

The legendary Meksen and rising star Buntan will throw down for the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing gold.

Anissa “C18” Meksen and Jackie Buntan’s long-awaited battle for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title is now set for ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug.  

Originally slated to meet at ONE Fight Night 23 in July, the star strikers will finally square off for the gold in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 8.  

Buntan was forced to withdraw from their initial meeting due to injury, but she will be firing on all cylinders for the rescheduled contest at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 27-year-old is entering the fight in fine form, boasting a 6-1 record in the world’s largest martial arts organization. The lone defeat came via decision in a grueling battle against Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title. 

However, the Filipino-American phenom has since returned to winning ways with a trio of dominant victories that earned her this opportunity to compete for the kickboxing crown.  

Meanwhile, Meksen joined ONE with a reputation as one of the greatest women’s strikers of all time, owning a long list of prestigious accolades, including Glory and ISKA Kickboxing World Titles. 

She then raced to a 3-0 start in the promotion, showcasing the ferocious skills that have made her a pound-for-pound great.

The French-Algerian megastar suffered her only setback last time out when she battled “The Queen” Phetjeeja for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Title, and she is motivated to gain redemption in this matchup with Buntan.

While “C18” is the seasoned veteran with more kickboxing experience and a stunning 103-6 professional record, Buntan has worked alongside former ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai and Kickboxing World Champion Janet Todd for many years at Boxing Works gym in California.  

The 36-year-old Meksen is now looking to crown her iconic career with the most coveted prize of all, while Buntan wants to put her name among the sport’s greats with a ONE World Title.

Stay tuned to onefc.com for more news about ONE 169 on November 8.

