Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Markus Gisdol Quits As Lokomotiv Moscow Coach In Protest At Russian’s Invasion Of Ukraine

Markus Gisdol said his action was a gesture of protest at working in a country 'whose head of state is responsible for a war of aggression in the middle of Europe'.

Markus Gisdol Quits As Lokomotiv Moscow Coach In Protest At Russian’s Invasion Of Ukraine
Lokomotiv Moscow said Markus Gisdol was ‘removed from the post of head coach’. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 9:30 am

German coach Markus Gisdol quit his job as coach of Russian soccer club Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (More Football News)

Lokomotiv said simply that Gisdol was “removed from the post of head coach” after less than four months in charge. He told German tabloid Bild it was a gesture of protest at working in a country “whose head of state is responsible for a war of aggression in the middle of Europe.”

Related stories

Coppa Italia, Semifinal: AC Milan, Inter Milan Play Out 0-0 Draw In 1st Leg

FA Cup 2021-22, Round 5: Manchester City Beat Peterborough, Tottenham Hotspur Stunned

“I cannot stand on the training field in Moscow, coaching the players, demanding professionalism, and a couple of kilometers away orders are being issued which bring great suffering to an entire people,” Gisdol told the newspaper.

Lokomotiv is owned by Russian Railways, which was placed under U.S. sanctions last week. Gisdol was appointed in October by then-sporting director Ralf Rangnick, who then moved on to coach Manchester United.

Former Liverpool and Ukraine striker Andriy Voronin left his post as assistant coach of Dynamo Moscow and Ukrainian goalkeeper Yaroslav Hodzyur quit another club, Ural Yekaterinburg. Ural’s president told the Tass news agency a second Ukrainian player would also follow.

Others are staying put. “I’m not the kind of person to take a ticket and fly away,” Dynamo’s German head coach Sandro Schwarz said in comments published in Russian on the club website on Saturday. “That’s not me. I feel responsibility and I will be at the club.”

The Russian Premier League has continued operations despite the war, while the Ukrainian Premier League was suspended when the invasion began last week. Brazilian players from clubs around Ukraine appealed to their government for help leaving the country.

Tags

Sports Football Russia Invasion Of Ukraine Russia Ukraine Lokomotiv Moscow Russia Ukarine Tension Andriy Voronin Dynamo Moscow Moscow
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Russian Missiles Pounds Kharkiv, Destroys Military Base And Civilian Areas

Russian Missiles Pounds Kharkiv, Destroys Military Base And Civilian Areas