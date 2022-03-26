Live Streaming Of Delhi Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2022: Date, Time, Venue Of DC Vs MI Tie

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians begin their 2022 campaign with a match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, March 27. (More Cricket News)

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians opening IPL 2022 encounter starts at 7:30 PM IST. Star Sports owns the broadcast rights for the Indian Premier League.

Viewers can watch the DC vs MI encounter on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians encounter from 3:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals have played just one IPL final so far that was in 2020 and interestingly Mumbai Indians are the side that had outplayed them in a one-sided affair in the summit clash. In 2021, the side had entered the playoffs after topping the points table but lost both the qualifier games to get knocked out of the tournament. Risbhabh Pant continues to lead the side.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur, for whom DC paid a sum of INR 10 crore at the IPL auction 2022, will be eager to perform for the Delhi side. (DC Team Profile | Schedule)

On the other hand, the most successful team of IPL, Mumbai Indians, will be led by their regular skipper Rohit Sharma. MI have an image of starting the season with an average performance and accelerating towards the end of the league stage to advange to the playoffs. However, this time the side has to be proactive since the start, as they have lost many important members of their core team who were consistent performers for the side. Ishan Kishan, for whom MI paid a whopping sum of INR 15.25 crore at the IPL 2022 auction, will be the cynosure of all eyes. (MI Team Profile | Schedule)

Squads

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Arshad Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aryan Juyal (wk), Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.