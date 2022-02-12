Mumbai Indians didn’t shy away from giving their all at the IPL auction 2022 for Ishan Kishan as they paid a whopping sum of INR 15.25 crore to bag the player.

The southpaw, who was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the auctions, was expected to make it big at the IPL auction 2022 on Saturday. He not only did so but also got his named inscribed in the pages of history as he became the second-most expensive Indian player sold at an IPL auction.

Kishan follows Yuvraj Singh for who Delhi franchise had paid INR 16 crores, making him the costliest player from the nation sold in an IPL auction in 2015.

Meanwhile, in overall, Chris Morris is the costliest player sold at an IPL auction. He was sold to Rajasthan Royals for INR 16.25 crores in the mini-auction that took place ahead of IPL 2021.

Coming to Kishan, he has played 61 IPL matches so far scoring 1452 runs with a strike rate of over 136. Before being released by Mumbai Indians, the left-arm batter was paid INR 6.20 crores, and now when he returns back to the side, he will be getting an amount way higher that his previous salary.