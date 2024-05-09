Sports

Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich To Reach Their 18th CL Final

Welcome to the live coverage of all the sporting action from today, May 9 across the globe. Starting with cricket, on the international front, India women take on Bangladesh women in the fifth and final T20I. Japan take on Mongolia in the 4th T20I. In IPL 2024, Punjab Kings entertain Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 58. In football, Real Madrid are through to the final, after beating Bayern Munich 2-1 (4-3) in the semi-final. In tennis, build-up to the main draw of the Italian Open. Get all the live scores and updates from May 9, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
9 May 2024
9 May 2024
Real Madrid players celebrate a goal against Bayern Munich in UCL SF. AP/Manu Fernandez

Champions League: Real Madrid Celebrate Reaching Their 18th CL Final

Sports News Live Blog, May 9

