Cricket

BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

India seeking a complete 5-0 clean sweep against Bangladesh is heading towards the last show in the 5-match T20I series. Here's how, when and where you can watch the match live

BCCI Women
India National Women's cricket team. Photo: BCCI Women
info_icon

The Indian women's cricket team, after taking an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I is gearing up for the 5th match setting sight on a complete 5-0 series whitewash against the defeated Bangladesh on May 9, Thursday in Sylhet (More Cricket News)

So far, the series has showcased the talents the Indian bowlers, who in terms of figures have surpassed the batters. Playing four matches Harmanpreet Kaur's side has only executed one fifty, delivered by Shafali Verma (51) in the opening match. However, the pacers Pooja Vastrakar (5 wickets), Renuka Singh (4), and off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (4) have powered the team's win handing them a 4-0 lead.

On the other hand, Bangladesh suffered huge disappointments each evening they stepped into the field. Skipper Nigar Sultana has scored only a mere 86 runs from four matches. However, bowler Rabeya Khan has been grabbing headlines despite losing all the matches. She is currently in second place in the bowling chart with six wickets from four matches.

In 21 matches so far, India have won 18 games with Bangladesh winning three.

When will India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 4th T20I match be played?

The fifth T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played on May 9, Thursday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch live streaming of India Women Vs Bangladesh Women T20I live?

The T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India. However, cricket fans can watch it live on the FanCode app and website.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky

Tags

