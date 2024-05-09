Doha Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra And Kishore Jena In Action

The third round of the 2024 Diamond League will take place on Friday, May 10th, in Doha, Qatar. Many athletics Olympians and champions will compete in track and field events, aiming to leave their mark in this highly anticipated stage of the Diamond League, which is held to Olympic standards. (More Sports News)
Neeraj Chopra's appearance at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha for the Doha Diamond League on Friday night won't just mark the start of his 2024 season. In addition to launching his season, he'll be defending his Olympic title, chasing a second Diamond League crown, and aiming to break the elusive 90m mark.
The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Jena will represent India in the 10-man javelin field at the Doha Diamond League on May 10. Both Neeraj and Kishore will kick off their season at the highest level in the Olympic year during this prestigious leg of the Diamond League meetings.
These two recently created history when they brought the Indian flag to a double podium finish in Asian Games.
They will face tough competition in a world-class field, including former world champion Anderson Peters, and Olympic silver medalists Jakub Vadlejch and Julius Yego. Notably, Germany's Johannes Vetter, who has been battling injuries over the last three years, and Max Dehning, the youngest man to throw 90m earlier this year, will not compete in Doha.
Kishore Jena aims to build on his strong performances from 2023 and establish himself as a contender in this Olympic year. The 28-year-old Indian showcased his talent at the Asian Games last year, achieving a personal best throw of 87.54m, which earned him a silver medal.
In 1500m mens' event the 28-year-old Olympic silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot and 25-year-old world championships bronze medalist Narve Gilje Nordas will line up against teenage standouts Biniam Mehary of Ethiopia and Reynold Cheruiyot of Kenya.
With fast times being the uniting factor between all four athletes, the race will almost certainly set the tone for the Olympic season.
In womens' Pole Vault event, Co-world champions Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy will reignite their pole vault rivalry in Doha as they gear up for Paris 2024.
Moon, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, will aim to reclaim her top position after being sidelined by injury during the indoor season. Meanwhile, Kennedy will seek to build on her recent performance, looking to surpass the impressive 4.65m mark she set at the Australian nationals last month.
Events at Doha Diamond League 2024:
Women: Pole Vault Women, High Jump Women, 800m Women, 1500m Women, 5000m Women, 100m Hurdles Women, 100m Women
Men: Long Jump Men, 400m Men, 200m Men, Javelin Men, 1500m Men, 400m Hurdles Men, 3000m Steeplechase Men
When to watch Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in action at Doha Diamond League 2024?
Doha Diamond League 2024 is all set to take place on Friday, 10 May. The Javelin men's event will start at 10:12 pm IST.
Where to watch Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in action at Doha Diamond League 2024?
Indian sports fans can watch the Diamond League javelin throw event on the Sports18 network.
Where to watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in action at Doha Diamond League?
The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena’s Doha Diamond League javelin throw event will be available on JioCinema.