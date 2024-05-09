Other Sports

Doha Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra And Kishore Jena In Action

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Jena will represent India in the 10-man javelin field at the Doha Diamond League on May 10

Advertisement

Neeraj Chopra (left) with Kishore Jena at the 19th Asian Games
info_icon

The third round of the 2024 Diamond League will take place on Friday, May 10th, in Doha, Qatar. Many athletics Olympians and champions will compete in track and field events, aiming to leave their mark in this highly anticipated stage of the Diamond League, which is held to Olympic standards. (More Sports News)

Neeraj Chopra's appearance at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha for the Doha Diamond League on Friday night won't just mark the start of his 2024 season. In addition to launching his season, he'll be defending his Olympic title, chasing a second Diamond League crown, and aiming to break the elusive 90m mark.

Advertisement

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Jena will represent India in the 10-man javelin field at the Doha Diamond League on May 10. Both Neeraj and Kishore will kick off their season at the highest level in the Olympic year during this prestigious leg of the Diamond League meetings.

These two recently created history when they brought the Indian flag to a double podium finish in Asian Games.

They will face tough competition in a world-class field, including former world champion Anderson Peters, and Olympic silver medalists Jakub Vadlejch and Julius Yego. Notably, Germany's Johannes Vetter, who has been battling injuries over the last three years, and Max Dehning, the youngest man to throw 90m earlier this year, will not compete in Doha.

Advertisement

Neeraj Chopra had won India's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships with his throw of 88.17m in Budapest 2023. - File
Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra Backs Javelin Thrower DP Manu for Paris Olympics Qualification

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kishore Jena aims to build on his strong performances from 2023 and establish himself as a contender in this Olympic year. The 28-year-old Indian showcased his talent at the Asian Games last year, achieving a personal best throw of 87.54m, which earned him a silver medal.

In 1500m mens' event the 28-year-old Olympic silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot and 25-year-old world championships bronze medalist Narve Gilje Nordas will line up against teenage standouts Biniam Mehary of Ethiopia and Reynold Cheruiyot of Kenya.

With fast times being the uniting factor between all four athletes, the race will almost certainly set the tone for the Olympic season.

In womens' Pole Vault event, Co-world champions Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy will reignite their pole vault rivalry in Doha as they gear up for Paris 2024.

Moon, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, will aim to reclaim her top position after being sidelined by injury during the indoor season. Meanwhile, Kennedy will seek to build on her recent performance, looking to surpass the impressive 4.65m mark she set at the Australian nationals last month.

Events at Doha Diamond League 2024:

Women: Pole Vault Women, High Jump Women, 800m Women, 1500m Women, 5000m Women, 100m Hurdles Women, 100m Women

Men: Long Jump Men, 400m Men, 200m Men, Javelin Men, 1500m Men, 400m Hurdles Men, 3000m Steeplechase Men

Advertisement

When to watch Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in action at Doha Diamond League 2024?

Doha Diamond League 2024 is all set to take place on Friday, 10 May. The Javelin men's event will start at 10:12 pm IST.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in action at Doha Diamond League 2024?

Indian sports fans can watch the Diamond League javelin throw event on the Sports18 network.

Where to watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in action at Doha Diamond League?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena’s Doha Diamond League javelin throw event will be available on JioCinema.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Tomorrow: Reports
  2. Heat Wave Possibility: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Kerala's Alappuzha District For May 9
  3. Madhya Pradesh BJP Spokesperson Govind Maloo Dies Of Heart Attack
  4. Mayawati’s Mid-Election Move After Nephew Attacks BJP
  5. End Of Polarisation?
Entertainment News
  1. Mother’s Day 2024: From ‘Friday Night Plan’ To ‘Mai’ And ‘Ginny & Georgia’, 6 Heartwarming Shows And Films To Stream
  2. ‘Heeramandi’ Actor Shruti Sharma REVEALS She Got ‘Rashes’ While Shooting An Intimate Scene With Co-Actor Rajat Kaul
  3. Cardi B Finally Responds To Backlash After Referring Her Met Gala Designer As 'Asian'
  4. ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ Trailer Review: Manoj Bajpayee Turns Desi Superstar For A Masala Potboiler Raw Action Flick
  5. Cannes 2024: Girls’ Generation’s YoonA To Reportedly Attend The Esteemed Film Festival On May 19
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India-W Batting First Against Bangladesh-W In 5th T20I, Seek 5-0 Whitewash
  2. Lara Shares Heartfelt Insights: 'Chhole-Bhature', Unconditional Love, And Smiling Faces Draw Him To India
  3. Chennai Super Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Match 58 Preview
  4. Doha Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra And Kishore Jena In Action
  5. T20 World Cup To Boost Cricket Awareness, LA Olympics Set To Draw Local American Interest
World News
  1. Indian Student From Hyderabad Missing In US's Chicago From May 2
  2. Neuralink's Brain Implant Faces Setback As Part Malfunctions In Human Trial
  3. Jessica Biel's Met Gala Prep Involves a 20 Lb. Epsom Salt Soak. What's the Buzz?
  4. Activist In Tunisia Arrested As Conditions For Migrants And Their Advocates Worsen
  5. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim 2 Attacks In Gulf Of Aden, Another Unreported In Indian Ocean
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India-W Batting First Against Bangladesh-W In 5th T20I, Seek 5-0 Whitewash
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men