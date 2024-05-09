Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra Backs Javelin Thrower DP Manu for Paris Olympics Qualification

Neeraj Chopra, India's Olympic champion, believes javelin thrower DP Manu should make the Paris cut along with his comrade-in-arms Kishore Jena, as they kick off the outdoor season at the Doha leg of the Diamond League on May 10. (More Sports News)
Chopra and Jena, who clinched a historic gold-silver finish at the Hangzhou Asian Games, have both qualified for the upcoming Summer Olympics in July-August. The events, including the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar on May 14-15, leading to Paris 2024, will also evaluate the returns from some intense overseas training under top coaches.
“There was a time when I was not even sure of qualifying for a world championship but see how times have changed. In Budapest last year, we had three Indians (out of the top six) in the finals and that has made us believe we are no less than the Europeans who have dominated world javelin for so long. We have to take this Budapest belief forward and in Paris anything is possible,” Chopra said to the media.
Manu DP is on track to join Chopra and Jena at Paris 2024. Although he is yet to breach the qualifying standard of 85.50 meters, Manu comfortably holds the 11th spot in the Road to Paris rankings. This position should secure him a ticket to Paris, unless several others surpass him and he fails to improve his own distance.
At the Indian Grand Prix I in Bengaluru recently, DP Manu won the men’s javelin throw competition with an effort of 81.91m, adrift of the Paris Olympics qualification mark of 85.50m and his personal best of 84.35. Manu had been training in Potchefstroom, South Africa with his coach Kashinath Naik, a former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist.
Leading up to the new outdoor season and until the Olympics, proper and intense training has been a top priority for the javelin throwers and all three – Chopra, Jena and Manu – athletes to prepare and peak at global events, especially the Summer Games.
Chopra said he had always paid attention to his overseas training and has meticulously chosen his competition schedule so that he is fully prepared ahead of a major global event. It will be no different ahead of Paris. “The entire scenario changes when you arrive at the Games Village. The real pressure starts building up then. But I should be prepared,” said Chopra.
The genial 26-year-old Chopra attributed his preparedness to the training he has undergone overseas at different international centres in Finland, South Africa, UK and Turkey at various times.
The reigning Diamond League champion said: “After Tokyo, I found out how international athletes plan their schedule and choose their training centres so that there is minimum travel, quicker acclimatisation and proper diet leading up to a major event. These are finer details that I discuss with my coach and once a decision is made, we approach TOPS for assistance. It has worked well for us.
A foodie at heart, Chopra says adjusting to a proper diet has been part of a process that has helped him to get better. It’s a bit of a sacrifice too for a Haryanvi lad who loves his home-made churma (made from crushed Indian bread, sugar and ghee) and gulab jamun with ice-cream.
Neeraj Chopra said, that while “belief” will play an important part going forward from Doha, he cautioned that performance can never be guaranteed. “It will be on how we do on that day. I strongly believe we all are training hard and doing a Budapest encore is not impossible,” said Chopra.