Neeraj Chopra's Homecoming: Golden Boy To Throw In Domestic Circuit After 3 Years At National Federation Cup

As per the entries, the 28-year-old Kishore Jena, who won a silver in the Hangzhou Asian Games where Chopra won gold, is also going to participate in the National Federation Cup. Indian athletics lovers can witness their powerful throws live in Bhubaneswar from May 12