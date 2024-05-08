Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra's Homecoming: Golden Boy To Throw In Domestic Circuit After 3 Years At National Federation Cup

As per the entries, the 28-year-old Kishore Jena, who won a silver in the Hangzhou Asian Games where Chopra won gold, is also going to participate in the National Federation Cup. Indian athletics lovers can witness their powerful throws live in Bhubaneswar from May 12

Advertisement

Neeraj Chopra (left) with Kishore Jena at the 19th Asian Games
info_icon

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will compete at home for the first time in three years after confirming participation in the National Federation Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from May 12 to 15. (More Athletics News)

The 26-year-old superstar is expected to travel to India from Doha after opening his season in the first leg of the Diamond League series on May 10.

"As per entries @Neeraj_chopra1 and Kishore Kumar Jena will compete in domestic competition starting May 12 in Bhubaneshwar," the Athletics Federation of India tweeted.

Chopra's coach Klaus Bartonietz also confirmed to the media that his ward is taking part in the Bhubaneswar event.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old Kishore Jena, who won a silver in the Hangzhou Asian Games where Chopra won gold, will also be competing in the Doha Diamond League on May 10.

Chopra last took part in a domestic competition at the same event on March 17, 2021, when he won a gold with a throw of 87.80m.

Poovamma Raju Machettira will be participating in Paris Olympics which is scheduled to start from 26 July, 2024. - mrpoovamma/X
India At Paris Olympic Games: 'If My Body Is Giving Me Company Why Should I Stop' - Poovamma

BY PTI

Since then, Chopra has won a historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics, became Diamond League champion in 2022, world champion in 2023 and defended Asian Games gold in China.

Advertisement

He also won three individual legs of Diamond League and claimed a silver in the 2022 World Championships.

He is, however, yet to touch the 90m mark. His personal best and national record is 89.94m.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: May 08, 2024
  2. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  3. If Cong Takes Steps To Step To Bring Down Saini Govt, We Will Support: Dushyant Chautala
  4. Maharashtra: Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Against Govt's Decision To Rename Aurangabad And Osmanabad
  5. AI Express Flight Cancellations: Cong, CPI Seek Aviation Ministry Intervention
Entertainment News
  1. Silambarasan TR Joins Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life', First Look And Teaser Unveiled By Makers
  2. Taylor Swift's Infamous Feud With Scooter Braun To Be Explored In A 'Comprehensive' Documentary Series
  3. Ira Khan Receives Special Birthday Wish From Hubby Nupur Shikhare; Check Out Their Unseen PIC From Wedding Festivities
  4. 'Pushpa' Director Sukumar Reveals How He Didn't Like Adding 'Item Songs' To His Films, Reveals What Changed This
  5. Dhanush's 'Raayan' And Vikram's 'Thangalaan' To Reportedly Have A Clash At The Box Office
Sports News
  1. PGA Championship Invites Seven LIV Golf Players To Get Top 100 In The World
  2. Paris Games 2024: The Olympic Torch Is Welcomed In Marseille With Fanfare And Tight Security
  3. NBA Playoff Semi-Finals: Brown Hails History-Making White As Celtics Beat Cavaliers In Game 1
  4. PSG Vs Dortmund, Champions League: Enrique 'Proud' Of His Team Despite Semi-Final Defeat
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
World News
  1. Former Chinese Defence Minister Emerges In Public After Prolonged Absence
  2. Michelin-star Chef Vikas Khanna Lights The Empire State Building To Focus On Fighting Hunger
  3. Boy Scouts Of America To Rebrand As Scouting America. Here's Why
  4. ‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Night Of Hilarity From The Best Of Stand-Up Comics
  5. Anthony Albanese Rejects China's Argument That Australia Was At Fault For Dangerous Aircraft Encounter
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: 'How Much Money Taken From Ambani-Adani...' PM Modi's Fresh Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Telangana
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges