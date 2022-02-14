Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ligue 1 Wrap: Marseille Consolidate Grip On Second Spot With 2-1 Win Over Metz

Meanwhile, table-toppers Paris Saint-Germain are 13 points clear of Marseille, who are four points ahead of third-placed Nice.

Ligue 1 Wrap: Marseille Consolidate Grip On Second Spot With 2-1 Win Over Metz
Arkadiusz Milik scored the winner for Marseille against Metz in the Ligue 1 game between the sides. Twitter/@OM_English

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 9:44 am

Arkadiusz Milik scored a spectacular winning goal as Marseille beat Metz 2-1 in the French league on Sunday to move four points clear in second place, an automatic Champions League spot. (More Football News)

The imposing Poland striker came off the bench for the visitors to make it four goals in two league games. He chested a high ball down as it came into the penalty area, took a step back and then executed a perfect bicycle kick in the 82nd minute.

Related stories

EPL 2021-22: Craig Dawson’s Late Goal Salvages Draw For West Ham At Leicester City

La Liga Wrap: Luuk De Jong’s Injury-Time Goal Helps Barcelona Play 2-2 Draw With Espanyol

It was his 14th goal overall in 32 games this season, despite often being deployed as a substitute.

Marseille is 13 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain and four ahead of third-place Nice after 24 of 38 rounds.

Striker Cedric Bakambu scored his second goal since joining from Chinese side Beijing Guoan in last month’s transfer window, sliding home from close range in the 26th to put Marseille ahead following Dimitri Payet’s corner.

Midfielder Habib Maiga equalized for 19th-place Metz in the 52nd from a cross.

Earlier, Strasbourg’s fine form continued as Julien Stephan’s side won 1-0 at Angers to strengthen its grip on fourth place and the Europa League spot.

Veteran forward Kevin Gameiro scored in the 11th with his ninth goal of the campaign for Strasbourg.

The Alsace side is four points ahead of Rennes and Monaco, which surprisingly drew 0-0 at home to lowly Lorient.

Monaco was unusually quiet in attack and midfielder Jean Lucas had the best chance in the 58th, but Lorient goalkeeper Matthieu Dreyer saved well.

OTHER MATCHES

Last-place Bordeaux’s defense has now conceded 61 goals in 24 games after a 3-2 defeat at eighth-place Lens. The northern side led 3-0 inside the first 30 minutes thanks to goals from striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, playmaker Gael Kakuta and midfielder Seko Fofana.

Honduras striker Alberth Elis pulled one back before the break and South Korea forward Hwang Ui-jo scored in the 52nd to give Bordeaux hope.

Relegation battler Saint-Etienne won 2-1 at Clermont thanks to a late goal from defender Timothee Kolodziejczak to move into 18th spot.

Uruguayan forward Martin Satriano, who is on loan from Italian champion Inter Milan, scored twice as Brest won 5-1 against 16th-place Troyes.

Moses Simon scored in the 16th as Nantes beat visiting Reims 1-0.

PSG needed yet another late goal in a laborious 1-0 home win against Rennes on Friday, as top scorer Kylian Mbappe again made the difference.

Tags

Sports Football Ligue 1 2021-22 French Ligue 1 Marseille Nice Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Paris
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

PSL 2022 Wrap: Lahore Qalandars Drub Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings Suffer 6th Loss

PSL 2022 Wrap: Lahore Qalandars Drub Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings Suffer 6th Loss

IPL Auction 2022: Electrician's Son Tilak Varma Never Expected To Be Picked At ‘Big Price’

EPL 2021-22: Craig Dawson’s Late Goal Salvages Draw For West Ham At Leicester City

La Liga Wrap: Luuk De Jong’s Injury-Time Goal Helps Barcelona Play 2-2 Draw With Espanyol

ISL 2021-22: Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh Star As Mumbai City FC Demolish Odisha FC To Move fourth

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

Curious Phenomenon

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera