Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

La Liga 2021-22: Atletico Madrid Stunned 1-0 By Bottom-Placed Levante At Home

Gonzalo Melero scored the lone goal of the match that saw Levante handing an embarrassing deafeat to Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2021-22.

La Liga 2021-22: Atletico Madrid Stunned 1-0 By Bottom-Placed Levante At Home
Levante's Gonzalo Melero (L) and Atletico Madrid's Hector Herrera fight for ball in a La Liga match. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 12:04 pm

Playing at home and against the worst team in the Spanish league, Atlético Madrid had the perfect chance to gain some momentum and return to the top four. (More Football News)

The defending champion couldn't take advantage of the opportunity, though, losing 1-0 Wednesday to a Levante team that came into the match with only one league win the entire season.

"We played badly and lost a great opportunity to put ourselves in a good position in the league,” Atlético coach Diego Simeone said. “Now we will have to work double as hard.”

The shocking loss kept Atlético from regaining the final Champions League qualification spot. It stayed fifth, tied on points with fourth-place Barcelona, which has a game in hand. League leader Real Madrid is 15 points ahead.

The match was postponed from the 21st round last month. Atlético couldn’t play then because it faced Real Sociedad in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey in a match postponed because of Atlético’s participation in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Related stories

UCL 2021-22: Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah Score As Liverpool Beat Inter Milan 2-0

UCL 2021-22: Kingsley Coman’s Late Goal Helps Bayern Munich Play 1-1 Draw At Salzburg

Atlético had won three of its last five leagues matches after enduring a four-game losing streak in the competition.

“We are not giving our best and it's impossible to win like this," Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak said.

“We are going through a very difficult moment and we have to improve in every aspect. We are not playing at the level we should be playing. We need to change or we are not going to make it to the Champions League."

Levante's only other league win this season was 2-0 against Mallorca last month. The Valencia club stayed 10 points from safety despite Wednesday' win.

"It's been a very tough season and a win like this will give us a great boost going forward,” said Levante midfielder Gonzalo Melero, who scored the winner from inside the area following a breakaway in the 54th minute at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Atlético thought it had equalized deep into stoppage time but Ángel Correa's bicycle-kick goal was disallowed for a foul away from the play.

Diego Simeone's team hasn't beaten Levante in four straight matches. It had also lost to Levante at home in a league game last year.

Simeone started with Matheus Cunha and Correa in attack, with João Félix and Luis Suárez coming off the bench in the second half but not being able to help the team improve much offensively.

Levante has the league's worst defense with 50 goals conceded in 24 matches. It had conceded 18 goals in its last six league games, and 25 in its last eight matches in all competitions.

Tags

Sports Football La Liga 2021-22 Atletico Madrid Levante Atletico Madrid Vs Levante Gonzalo Melero Madrid
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

PSL 2022: Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah Help Multan Sultans Beat Karachi Kings

PSL 2022: Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah Help Multan Sultans Beat Karachi Kings

Tiger Woods Admits Being ‘Long Way’ Away From Return With Recovery In Process

NZ Vs SA, 1st Test: Matt Henry’s 7/23 Helps New Zealand Bowl Out Proteas For 95

Suresh Raina Snubbed In IPL Mega Auction: The Good And Bad Times Of CSK's 'Prima Donna'

IND Vs WI: Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer Doubtful For 2nd T20I After Suffering Injuries

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row