Khelo India University Games: Swimmer Shubhrant Patra Shines As Jain University Lead Points Table

With 32 gold medals decided in two days of competition, Jain University topped the standings with four gold, one silver and two bronze medals while Utkal University is second, thanks to three gold from swimmer Pratyasa Ray

PTI
February 20, 2024

The Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati getting ready for the Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi opening ceremony on February 19. (Photo: Khelo India)
Swimmer Shubhrant Patra clinched the men's 200m butterfly individual gold with a dominating performance and then returned to help Jain University claim the 4x100m freestyle relay crown in the Khelo India University Games in Guwahati on Tuesday. (More Sports News)

Kalyani Saxena of Sarvajanik University, Surat and Danush S of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences also won a gold each on the second day of swimming competitions at the Dr Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex.

With 32 gold medals decided in two days of competition, Jain University topped the standings with four gold, one silver and two bronze medals while Utkal University is second, thanks to three gold from swimmer Pratyasa Ray. She also claimed the yellow metal in women's 200m backstroke on Tuesday.

Patra, who is originally from Odisha but now trains and studies in Bengaluru, bagged the 200m butterfly gold with a timing of 2:06.94s, finishing over half a second ahead of Chandigarh University's Harsh Saroha. Shubham Dhaygude of Savitribai Phule University clinched the bronze with a timing of 2:11.18s.

He then returned to the pool for the 4x100m freestyle relay, swimming the third leg, as he teamed up with Xavier Dsouza, Dhyan Balakrishna and Sambhavv R to bag the gold with a time of 3:37.76s.

Anna University (3:39.35s) and the University of Kerala (3:41.65s) bagged the silver and bronze respectively.

Earlier, Kalyani Saxena and Danush S clinched the women's 400m medley and men's 50m breaststroke gold medals respectively.

On Monday, Kalyani had won the women's 200m breaststroke gold while Dhanush topped the men's 200m breaststroke race.

Elsewhere, in the basketball competition, University of Madras will take on Jain University in the women's final.

In the semifinal, the team from Tamil Nadu hammered Guru Nanak Dev University 105-48, while Jain University got the better of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science 85-61.

In the men's category, Panjab University upset defending champions Jain University 89-87 to reach the final, where they will face University of Madras, who got the better of University of Rajasthan 79-76.

In weightlifting competition, being held in Itanagar, KIIT's Sneha won the gold in 55kg category with a total lift of 172kg with Punjabi University's Ramandeep (165kg) and Kurukshetra University's Shalu (159kg) taking home silver and bronze medals respectively.

