Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Jeswin Aldrin, Indian Long Jumper, Wins Golden Fry Series Meet In Liechtenstein - WATCH

It was the first time Jeswin Aldrin had jumped more than 8m outside India. He had failed to touch 8m in his last five meets.

Jeswin Aldrin will compete in one more round before the end of this season.
Jeswin Aldrin will compete in one more round before the end of this season. Composite: Twitter Composite

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 10:46 pm

Top Indian long jumper Jeswin Aldrin won gold in the 3rd Golden Fry Series athletics meet at Schaan in Liechtenstein, with an impressive effort of 8.12m. (More Sports News)

It was the first time Aldrin had jumped more than 8m outside India. He had failed to touch 8m in his last five meets.

"Really Happy with 8.12m in Golden Fly Series in Liechtenstein. It’s been long season one more round to go before the end of this season...Will keep on improving. More to come," Aldrin tweeted.

Radek Juska of Czech Republic was second with 7.70m while Henrik Flatnes of Norway was third with 7.66m in the event on Sunday.

Triple jumper Praveen Chithravel, competing in long jump, was fourth with 7.58m.

The 20-year-old Aldrin had failed to qualify for the final round in the World Championships in Eugene (USA) in July, finishing 20th overall in the qualification round with a jump of 7.78m.

He had jumped a wind-assisted 8.37m while winning gold in the Federation Cup in April. His legal season's and personal best stands at 8.26m during the Federation Cup.

He had 8.20m in March during an Indian Grand Prix meet.

Related stories

Diamond League Finals 2022: Neeraj Chopra Wins Historic Javelin Gold - In Pics

Indian Athletes Gradually Making Mark At World Stage, Says Neeraj Chopra After Diamond League Gold

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Murali Sreeshankar Clinches Historic Silver In Long Jump - In Pics

The Golden Fly Series is held in public places in cities in an attempt to bring fans closer to action. Only long jump and pole events were held. The next stop in the series will be in Thailand in December.

Tags

Sports Athletics Jeswin Aldrin Golden Fry Series India Athletics Long Jump Athletics Video Liechtenstein Praveen Chithravel Triple Jump World Athletics Championships Indian Grand Prix
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read