Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Japan Masters Badminton 2023: HS Prannoy Loses In Second Round, Indian Challenge Ends

Home Sports

Japan Masters Badminton 2023: HS Prannoy Loses In Second Round, Indian Challenge Ends

Asian Games 2023 bronze medallist HS Prannoy lost to Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the second round of Japan Masters 2023. No Indian remains in contention at the tournament now

File image of HS Prannoy.
File image of HS Prannoy.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

PTI

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 6:19 pm

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy lost a closely-fought second round match against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei to bow out of the Japan Masters Super 500 badminton tournament in Kumamoto on Thursday. (Badminton News)

The Asian Games bronze medallist Indian, who returned to action after recovering from a back injury, squandered an opening game advantage to lose 21-19 16-21 19-21 to world no. 12 Chen in a 73-minute men's singles match that went down the wire.

Prannoy's defeat brought curtains on India's campaign at the tournament.

The world number 8 Indian looked in control in the first game as he opened up a 4-0 lead and managed to stay 11-8 ahead at the break.

Chen kept fighting to keep himself close but Prannoy sealed the opening game.

Chen got his act together after the opening reversal and took 5-0 lead quickly. Though Prannoy managed to draw parity at 10-10, Chen reeled off four quick points to create a gap, which the Indian couldn't bridge.

The Chinese Taipei player carried the momentum in the decider, leading 12-4 at one stage. Soon Prannoy produced his trademark fightback to slowly and steadily draw parity at 19-19.

Chen, however, recovered in the nick of time to win the decider 21-19 and pocket the match.

Advertisement

Tags

Sports Badminton Japan Masters Badminton 2023 HS Prannoy Chou Tien Chen Asian Games 2023 Indian Badminton Team

Related stories

Japan Masters Badminton 2023: HS Prannoy Advances To Second Round; Lakshya Sen Exits

Japan Masters Badminton 2023: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Suffer Shock First-Round Loss

Japan Masters Badminton 2023 Preview: PV Sindhu Leads India's Challenge; HS Prannoy Returns After Injury Layoff

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More