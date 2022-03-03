Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Italian Cup 2021-22, Semis: Juventus Ride On Lorenzo Venuti Own Goal Against Fiorentina In First Leg

Fiorentina dominated the match against Juventus and had also hit the woodwork but in the end a blunder from defender Lorenzo Venuti cost them the game.

Juventus players celebrate their victory over Fiorentina in Italian Cup 2021-22 semifinal first leg. Twitter (juventusfc)

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 9:01 am

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic was greeted with plenty of whistles and jeers on his return to Fiorentina on Wednesday for the first time since his acrimonious departure last month. (More Football News)

But Vlahović departed with a victory as his new club Juventus won the first leg of their Italian Cup 2021-22 semifinal 1-0 following a stoppage-time own goal from Fiorentina defender Lorenzo Venuti after the home side had dominated and also hit the woodwork.

The 22-year-old Vlahović has scored three goals for Juventus – including two this past weekend – since leaving Fiorentina for its fierce rival in a 70-million-euro ($80-million) transfer. He had turned down a new contract with the Tuscan club.

Around 10,000 whistles were handed out to Fiorentina fans before the match and they were used profusely throughout the warm-up and during the game, whenever Vlahović touched the ball.

Vlahović had the defending champion’s only sight of goal at the end of the first half and he should have perhaps passed to a teammate in a better position rather than an attempt a shot which was an easy catch for Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano.

He went closer in the 56th minute as he ran onto a long ball and shrugged off former teammate Igor before attempting to lob Terracciano, who stretched to beat it away with a one-handed save.

Fiorentina had numerous chances. Jonathan Ikoné sent an angled drive narrowly wide of the left post in the first half and went even closer shortly after the break as he ran onto Lucas Torreira’s through-ball and shrugged off Mattia De Sciglio but then curled an effort off the left upright.

Just as the game appeared headed for a scoreless draw, Juan Cuadrado’s cross ricocheted off Venuti’s chest and into the net at point-blank range. Venuti appeared to be in tears and had to be consoled by his teammates.

AC Milan and Inter Milan drew the first leg of their semifinal 0-0 on Tuesday. The second-leg matches are scheduled for April 20, and the final is May 11.

