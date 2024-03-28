Sports

IPL 2024: SRH Beat MI By 31-Runs In Record-Breaking Match - In Pics

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high-scoring IPL match on Wednesday. SRH posted 277 for three, the highest total in IPL history, after being invited to bat first. Travis Head, playing his first IPL game this season, blasted a 24-ball 62, while Abhishek Sharma slammed 63 off 23 to lay the foundation. Heinrich Klassen (80 not out) and Aiden Markram (42 not out) provided the late charge to take the hosts past the 250-mark. The previous highest total was 263 for five, achieved by Royal Challengers Bangalore back in 2013. In reply, MI managed 246 for five in their allotted 20 overs, riding on a 34-ball 64 by Tilak Varma and Tim David's 22-ball 42 not out. For SRH, Pat Cummins (2/35) and Jaydev Unadkat (2/47) snapped two wickets each.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match over Mumbai Indians, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Cheer girls dance during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jaydev Unadkat,second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mayank Agarwal jumps in the air to stop a sixer during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mayank Agarwal plays a shot as he is caught out during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.

