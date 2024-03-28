IPL 2024: SRH Beat MI By 31-Runs In Record-Breaking Match - In Pics

Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match over Mumbai Indians, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in Hyderabad.
Cheer girls dance during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jaydev Unadkat,second left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mayank Agarwal jumps in the air to stop a sixer during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mayank Agarwal plays a shot as he is caught out during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad.