IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin’s Credits Rajasthan Royals’ Proper Communication Strategy For Success

Batting at no.3 for Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2022 match on Thursday, Ravichandran Ashwin scored 50 from 38 balls. RR lost the game vs DC.

Ravichandran Ashwin in action against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2022 game on Wednesday. IPL

Updated: 12 May 2022 10:59 am

Ravichandran Ashwin says the work done on his batting technique before the start of the season has yielded results in the IPL 2022, where Rajasthan Royals have given him the opportunity to bat higher up the order.

Batting at no.3, Ashwin smashed a 38-ball 50 against Delhi Capitals here on Wednesday night, albeit in a losing cause. “No license has been given. Starting from the season it was communicated to me properly that I will be used as a batter up the order.

“We had a few practice games where I opened also. Have worked a lot on my batting so it's nice to see whatever has been worked on translates into the field,” the veteran off-spinner said during the post-match press conference.

Talking more about the work he put in before IPL 2022, he said: “I was in good batting rhythm before the start of the season. Worked a little bit on my batting, like tried to transfer my body weight forward, made a little switch on my technique.

“Pretty good feel about the knock but it didn't come at a winning cause.” RR are currently placed third in the standings with 14 points from 12 games, while DC are positioned fifth with 12 points from as many games.

And Ashwin said RR need to bounce back strongly in their remaining two games to ensure their place in the play-offs. “Back end of the tournament is always pressure. Hopefully, we can turn it on and string a couple of wins together,” he said.

Mitchell Marsh finally got his form back with an all-round show to guide DC to a comfortable win. After the bowlers restricted RR to 160 for six, Marsh's 62-ball 89 and David Warner's unbeaten 52 off 41 balls helped DC overhaul the target with 11 balls to spare.  Marsh also picked up two wickets with the ball.

“In the powerplay the ball was swinging and nipping around, so one of the tougher powerplay I have batted since I started playing T20 cricket. We assessed that we have to get through powerplay unscathed,” Marsh said.

Marsh also heaped praise on fellow Australian and DC teammate Warner.  “I just love batting with Davey (Warner). We have had a lot of great partnerships. He is someone I have looked upto for a long time now and I feel very lucky over the last 18 months I was able to bat with him a lot,” he said.

