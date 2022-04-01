Friday, Apr 01, 2022
IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants’ KL Rahul Calls Young Ayush Badoni An ‘Asset For White-Ball Cricket’

Ayush Badoni had a memorable IPL debut scoring a fifty against Gujarat Titans. On Thursday, Badoni once again proved to be crucial in LSG's memorable win over CSK.

Ayush Badoni (R) and Evin Lewis leave the field after guiding LSG to win against CSK in IPL 2022. BCCI-IPL

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 9:55 am

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul said Ayush Badoni is a strong 360-degree player and an asset for white-ball cricket in India, after the youngster displayed his skills with the bat in a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2022 encounter on Thursday.

Badoni (19 not out in 9 balls), who scored a half-century in the previous game, joined forces with Evin Lewis (55 not out) towards the end to help the Super Giants chase down a mammoth 211-run target.

“Badoni, I’d seen a few videos, when you only get to see the good shots, but the way he's been batting is phenomenal. Strong, 360-degree player, a great find for India and an asset for white-ball cricket,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation here.

The skipper also lavished praise on another youngster – leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi – who did a brilliant job with the ball and was the most economical bowler for his side, registering figures of 2/24.

“Bishnoi has a big heart, he's a fighter for a little guy, shows the character he has to bounce back (from the last game) with a wet ball. Really happy for him, he wants to grow, wants to learn, and good to see that," Rahul added.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja rued the missed catches by his team, including the drop catch by Moeen Ali off Quinton de Kock on 30. De Kock went on to make 61.

“We had a very good start, Robbie (Uthappa) and Shivam Dube were playing brilliantly. We had a good start, but in fielding, we have to take catches then you’ll win matches. We should have taken those chances.

“There was a lot of dew, the ball wasn’t sticking to the hand. Next time, we have to practise with the wet ball. We batted brilliantly in the top six and in the middle overs. The wicket was very good to bat on. As a bowling unit, we need to execute our plans,” added the newly-appointed CSK captain.

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Vs Lucknow Super Giants CSK Vs LSG Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants Kl Rahul Ayush Badoni Moeen Ali Quinton De Kock Ravindra Jadeja Mumbai
