Playing XIs One change for Lucknow Super Giants, three for Chennai Super Kings. Andrew Tye in for Mohsin Khan; Adam Milne, Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner make way for Mukesh Choudhary, Moeen Ali and Dwaine Pretorius. Wholesome Kiwi change for CSK. LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan. CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande.

Toss KL Rahul wins the toss and Lucknow Super Giants will bowl first against Chennai Super Kings. "Looks like a fresh wicket," he says.

Pitch Report "It's definitely greener and reckon, it's not quite as hard," that's Graeme Swann at the pitch report for the broadcasters.

Bravo On The Brink Dwayne Bravo is on the brink of history. He needs one wicket to become the highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Bravo is tied on 170 wickets with former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga.

Likely XIs LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan. CSK: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Moeen Ali Back England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who played a massive role in Chennai Super Kings winning the IPL last season, is expected to feature in the CSK Playing XI. He missed the first game vs KKR due to visa issues. Moeen should replace Mitchell Santner.