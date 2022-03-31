Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
CSK Vs LSG, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Score: Lucknow Bowl First; Moeen Ali Back For Chennai

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings face newbies Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium tonight. Both teams are winless. Follow CSK vs LSG live cricket score.

Led by Ravindra Jadeja, CSK eye their 1st win in IPL 2022. Follow CSK vs LSG live cricket score.

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 7:25 pm

Reigning IPL champions Chennai Super Kings and newbies Lucknow Super Giants cross swords at the floodlit Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Both teams lost their first matches. While CSK lost against Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants were beaten by another IPL debutants, Gujarat Titans. The CSK vs LSG match will see Ravindra Jadeja in his new role as Chennai captain. Get live cricket score of CSK vs LSG at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

Live Scorecard | Points Table | PAK Vs AUS Live Scorecard | SA Vs BAN Live Scorecard

  • 31 Mar 2022 / 7:14 PM

    Playing XIs

    One change for Lucknow Super Giants, three for Chennai Super Kings. Andrew Tye in for Mohsin Khan; Adam Milne, Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner make way for Mukesh Choudhary, Moeen Ali and Dwaine Pretorius. Wholesome Kiwi change for CSK.

    LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

    CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande.

  • 31 Mar 2022 / 7:02 PM

    Toss

    KL Rahul wins the toss and Lucknow Super Giants will bowl first against Chennai Super Kings. "Looks like a fresh wicket," he says.

  • 31 Mar 2022 / 6:55 PM

    Pitch Report

    "It's definitely greener and reckon, it's not quite as hard," that's Graeme Swann at the pitch report for the broadcasters.

  • 31 Mar 2022 / 6:48 PM

    Bravo On The Brink

    Dwayne Bravo is on the brink of history. He needs one wicket to become the highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Bravo is tied on 170 wickets with former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga.

  • 31 Mar 2022 / 6:36 PM

    Likely XIs

    LSG: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

    CSK: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

  • 31 Mar 2022 / 6:13 PM

    Moeen Ali Back

    England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who played a massive role in Chennai Super Kings winning the IPL last season, is expected to feature in the CSK Playing XI. He missed the first game vs KKR due to visa issues. Moeen should replace Mitchell Santner.

  • 31 Mar 2022 / 5:54 PM

    Old Is Gold

    CSK may have lost their opener vs KKR but their veteran stars MS Dhoni scored a 38-ball 50 and Dwayne Bravo took three wickets for 20 in four overs. Bravo is one wicket short of surpassing Lasith Malinga as the highest wicket-taker in IPL.

Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Lucknow Super Giants CSK Vs LSG Ravindra Jadeja Kl Rahul
