SA Vs BAN, Live Cricket Score, First Test, Day 1: Bangladesh Opt To Bowl Against South Africa

The Bangladesh national team, basking in the glory of their maiden ODI series win in South Africa, are in a very good space ahead of the first Test versus South Africa, starting at Kingsmead, Durban on Thursday. Mominul Haque is leading a Bangladesh team with proven match-winners like Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim. South Africa are seriously depleted with several top players away in India for the Indian Premier League. Captain Dean Elgar and spinning allrounder Keshav Maharaj are the only two experienced players in this new-look Test squad. Follow here live cricket score and updates of SA vs BAN.

13:14 PM IST: Playing XIs

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

13:10 PM IST: Team News

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton and Lizaad Williams make their Test debuts for South Africa. 50th Test match for Temba Bavuma.

Bangladesh: The visitors will miss Tamim Iqbal due to a stomach ache this morning. Tamim is in the hotel and attended by a doctor. Shoriful Islam is also out due to minor niggles.

13:01 PM IST: Toss

Bangladesh have won the toss and will bowl first against South Africa.

History does not favour South Africa in Durban. Neither does it favour Bangladesh. But cricket is not played on the basis of historical statistics. It is contested on current conditions like form, motivation and execution. On all these three counts, Bangladesh are ahead of hosts South Africa ahead of the first Test at Kingsmead.

Between 2008 and 2017, South Africa and Bangladesh played five Test matches. South Africa won three and two matches were drawn. Two of these three South African wins were by an innings and at home. The situation has changed a lot for Bangladesh in the last few months. They have won in New Zealand and already looking to win more in South Africa.

South Africa last played a Test in Durban in February 2019, and have won only one out of nine Tests here since 2009. And this time, South Africa have a fresh team with Dean Elgar and Keshav Maharaj the only experienced men on the home side.