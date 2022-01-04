Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
NZ Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, First Test: It's Ebadot Hossain Of Bangladesh Vs Ross Taylor Of New Zealand On Final Day

Get here Day 5 live cricket scores of the first Test between NZ vs BAN at Bay Oval. Bangladesh are eyeing a famous victory against New Zealand Down Under.

Paceman Ebadot Hossain has put Bangladesh in the driver's seat against New Zealand in the first Test at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Get here Day 5 live cricket scores of NZ vs BAN. | AP Photo

2022-01-04T23:21:48+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 11:21 pm

Having dominated the ICC World Test champions for three out of four days in a match, the Bangladesh cricket team can dream of scoring its first Test win in New Zealand. And the Bangla Tigers are not far from it. One man who has put Bangladesh in this commanding position is paceman Ebadot Hossain. His four wickets for 39 on Tuesday have left New Zealand in shambles. At stumps on Day 4, New Zealand were 147 for five wickets, with a meagre lead of 17 runs. New Zealand will look up to Ross Taylor, playing his penultimate Test before retirement, to bat out three full sessions and save the Bay Oval Test. But Taylor will need company at the other end and with Ebadot Hossain in deadly form with fellow pacer Shoriful Islam keen to add to his three first innings wickets, the Kiwis will have to bat out of their skins on Wednesday. Bangladesh haven't won any of their previous 43 matches in New Zealand across all three formats and weren't expected to test New Zealand in this match in the absence of veteran players such as Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah. Follow live cricket scores of New Zealand vs Bangladesh here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | ASHES SCORECARD | SA vs IND SCORECARD)

