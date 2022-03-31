Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings’ Dwayne Bravo One Wicket Shy Of Surpassing Lasith Malinga For Most Wickets

Dwayne Bravo and Lasith Malinga are tied at 170 wickets for most scalps in IPL history. Bravo can topple Malinga when CSK play LSG in IPL 2022 on Thursday.

Dwayne Bravo took 3/20 in Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2022 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders. BCCI

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 10:54 am

Chennai Super Kings’ star West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is on the brink of history as he is just a wicket shy of becoming the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bravo is tied on 170 wickets with former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga.

Bravo started the ongoing IPL 2022 tournament with 167 wickets and took 3/20 in CSK’s campaign opener against Kolkata Knight Riders which they lost by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26.

Out of his 170 IPL wickets, Bravo took 127 in CSK colours while the rest came while playing for Mumbai Indians (26) and Gujarat Lions (17). Malinga, who is currently the fast-bowling coach at Rajasthan Royals, got all his 170 wickets while playing for Mumbai Indians from 2009 to 2019.

Against KKR, Bravo took the wickets of Sam Billings, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana. The top five wicket-takers in IPL history are Bravo, Malinga, Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla (157) and Harbhajan Singh (150).  

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the only active cricketer closest to Bravo and Malinga. Ashwin, who is playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022, currently has 145 wickets to his name in 168 IPL matches.  

On Thursday, CSK will be seeking their first win in IPL 2022 when they face debutants Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne Stadium. LSG had also lost their opening encounter to fellow newbies Gujarat Titans in a thriller.

Other Stats

Since 2018, no one has hit more sixes in the IPL than KL Rahul. In 56 innings, the India vice-captain has cleared the boundary 110 times. In the same time frame, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hit the joint-most sixes for an Indian in overs 16th to 20th. Both Dhoni and Hardik Pandya have hit 51 sixes each.

In the IPL, New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has taken only seven wickets in ten matches, at an economy of 9.47. Outside of the IPL, he has taken 144 wickets in 127 games at an economy of 7.52.

