IPL 2022, LSG Vs DC: Rishabh Pant Fined INR 12 Lakh For Delhi Capitals' Slow Over-Rate

Delhi Capitals lost to Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets on Thursday to suffer their second defeat from three matches in the ongoing season.

Delhi Capitals failed to defend a total of 149 runs against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday. Twitter/@DelhiCapitals

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 5:27 pm

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his side's slow over rate against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match in Navi Mumbai.

LSG vs DC Highlights | Scorecard | IPL 2022 | Points Table | Schedule

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 12 lakh," the IPL said in a statement.

DC lost by six wickets to LSG in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, to suffer their second defeat from three matches in the ongoing season.

DC posted a modest 149 for three after being sent into bat but LSG rode on Quinton de Kock's 80 off 52 balls to easily chase down the target.

