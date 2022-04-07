LSG Vs DC, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals 4/0 After Being Invited To Bat

David Warner and Anrich Nortje are expected to add batting punch and bowling variety to Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Thursday night. DC are coming off a defeat against Gujarat Titans while Lucknow Super Giants have won successive games versus Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The LSG vs DC match will see a plethora of talented Indian cricketers on either side, starting with the two captains - Rishabh Pant (Delhi) and KL Rahul (Lucknow). Get here live cricket scores of LSG vs DC. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE)

07:37 PM IST: Good Bowling

Jason Holder was tight in his line and length. He got some good bounce from the pitch too, something what David Warner suggested to Prithvi Shaw after a ball bounced more than expected to hit the top of his bat.

DC 4/0 (1)

07:30 PM IST: It's Game Time

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner have come out to bat. Jason Holder has the new ball in hand and he will start against Shaw. Here we go!

07:13 PM IST: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

07:03 PM IST: LSG To Bowl First

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals.

06:48 PM IST: Warner To Play For Delhi Capitals

David Warner will play for Delhi Capitals tonight. He was earlier part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp. DC had bought the southpaw for INR 6.25 crore at IPL auction 2022.

06:27 PM IST: Welcome Guys

Hello everyone. Welcome to the space. We are around 30 minutes away from the toss. Stay connected.

Aussie Power

Australian players have started making some noise in IPL 2022. It was Pat Cummins for Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, expect David Warner (Delhi Capitals) and Marcus Stoinis (Lucknow Super Giants) to make some impression tonight. Both are expected to play their first IPL matches this season. Stoinis played the white-ball series in Pakistan while Warner skipped it.

Avesh Khan Threat

One of the finds of IPL 2021 was pacer Avesh Khan. The 25-year-old Madhya Pradesh cricketer took 24 wickets last season in IPL and has already picked up seven in three matches in IPL 2022. Delhi Capitals could not retain Avesh Khan and Lucknow Super Giants picked him up by paying a whopping INR 10 crores. Khan became the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. He will be a serious threat to the Delhi Capitals top order.

LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST.