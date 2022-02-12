IPL 2022 Auction: Avesh Khan Takes Home Rs 10 Crore, Becomes Highest-Paid Uncapped Player

Fast bowler Avesh Khan, who was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a whopping Rs 10 crore, became the highest-paid uncapped player in the history of the Indian Premier League during the opening day of the mega auctions on Saturday in Bengaluru.

The 25-year-old, who finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021 playing for Delhi Capitals, was roped in by the debutants after a long bidding war with Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and late entrant Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Krishnappa Gowtham was the previous highest-paid uncapped player when he was acquired for Rs 9.25 crore by Chennai Super Kings last season. It was expected that Avesh would generate huge interest from the franchise owners as he has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team.

Last year, Avesh was named as one of five net bowlers in India's Test squad for England series at home before being taken as one of four standby players in India’s Test squad for ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

He was also a part of India’s T20 International squad against New Zealand. Currently, Avesh is with the Indian team for their ODI and T20 international series against West Indies. Avesh, who made his List A debut for Madhya Pradesh in 2017-18 Vijay Hazare Trophy, stepped in IPL with Delhi Daredevils in 2018 for Rs 75 lakhs.

He was the leading wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy, with 35 dismissals in seven matches. He was named in India C’s squad for the 2019–20 Deodhar Trophy.