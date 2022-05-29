IPL 2022 Final, GT Vs RR: All Eyes On Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler To Set New Batting Record

Gujarat Titans will aim for their maiden Indian Premier League title in their debut season when they take on Rajasthan Royals in a mega IPL 2022 summit clash on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Results And Schedule | GT vs RR Preview | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya has surprised everyone with his leadership abilities taking Gujarat Titans into the final while Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson stands a chance to etch his name beside the legendary late Shane Warne, who led the franchise to the inaugural title in 2008.

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler proved to be a nemesis among all the teams breaking several records on way to the top so far. On Sunday against Gujarat Titans, the Englishman stands a chance to break a few more to etch his name along the stalwarts of the tournament.

Let’s take a look at the numbers game ahead of the big finale…

1 - This is the first time in the history of the IPL that neither of the captains – Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson – of the two finalists have led in any form of international cricket.

1 – Jos Buttler is just one century away from becoming the first player to score five hundreds in a single IPL season. Buttler is currently on level with Virat Kohli on four tons.

1 – Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals needs just a wicket on Sunday to clinch the Purple Cap in IPL 2022. Chahal is on the level with Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore on 26 wickets. RCB have been eliminated after losing to Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

2 – Rajasthan Royals have qualified for an Indian Premier League final for the second time in the history of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals’ only other final appearance came in 2008 when they went on to become inaugural champions under the late Shane Warne.

2 – Jos Buttler is 76 runs away from becoming only the second batter after Virat Kohli to score 900 runs in a single IPL season. Kohli did so in 2016 when he scored 973 runs.

2 – Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna is just two scalps away from completing 50 wickets in T20s.

4 – Rashid Khan has dismissed Rajasthan Royals opener, Jos Buttler, four times in 41 balls. The Afghanistan spinner will be crucial in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday since none of the Gujarat Titans pacers have done well against the Englishman.

5 – Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson needs five sixes to complete 100 T20 sixes for the franchise as a wicketkeeper.

5 – Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is five dismissals shy of eclipsing Rajasthan Royals counterpart Sanju Samson in the list of most dismissals in IPL 2022. Samson has affected 16 (14 catches and 2 stumped) compared to Saha’s 12 (10 catches and 2 stumped).

7 – Out of Gujarat Titans’ chases in IPL 2022, seven times the newcomers have ended up winning the game. All of Gujarat Titans’ eight chases were decided in the final over.

20 – Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin needs 20 runs to complete 1000 runs in T20s.

194 – Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler’s 194 runs in IPL 2022 playoffs is the most by a player in a single season surpassing David Warner’s 190 in 2016.

Rajasthan Royals have hit the most sixes by a team in IPL 2022 so far. Gujarat Titans take the honour for hitting the most fours in the season.