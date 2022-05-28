Live Streaming Of GT Vs RR, IPL 2022 Final: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Rajasthan Royals have entered the final of IPL after a long wait of 14 years. They watched five different winners in 13 seasons following their only IPL title in the inaugural edition in 2008. The side will now be having a golden opportunity to double the joy with a second title when they face Gujarat Titans on Sunday night. On the other hand, the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will also give the IPL newbies a chance to cap off a sensational debut season with a trophy in hand.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also able to catch the GT vs RR live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets. Time: 7:30 PM IST.

TEAM NEWS

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha has scored only 31 runs in the last two games and Gujarat Titans badly need him to fire at the top, especially at a time when Shubman Gill is looking far from his best. Hardik Pandya is the leading run-scorer for the team this season and his batting form will have a say in the game. Meanwhile, David Miller will be the cynosure of all eyes in the night of the final after bagging a Player of the Match award in Qualifier 1. Another set of match-winners – Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan – haven’t got much batting opportunities of late and they too will be raring to perform. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami has led the pace attack and provided crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay. Meanwhile, the likes of Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph are having a decent season. Their spin bowling is really strong as Rashid Khan bowls crucial four overs for them while R Sai Kishore has been a good support to him.

Rajasthan Royals: After losing his rhythm in the league stage of IPL 2022, Jos Buttler, the Orange Cap holder, is finally back in form with two big scores in playoffs. While Yashasvi Jaiswal has failed to make noticeable contribution in the playoffs, Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal have looked good. Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer has failed to prove his worth in the middle-order of RR. On the bowling front, RR possess a strong unit with the pace trio of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy all back in form. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 but what is a sign of worry for RR is that he has leaked runs in the playoffs and has also remained wicketless in those games. The experimental Ravichandran Ashwin has struggled to take wickets this season but his economy rate (7.36) has been impressive.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other twice in IPL 2022. Gujarat have won both the games with the most recent one being their win in Qualifier 1.

VENUE AND PITCH

GT and RR play their IPL 2022 match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The venue offers a good batting surface but also offers a fair amount of help to fast bowlers. Winning the toss and opting to bowl first can be a better choice on the surface.

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal