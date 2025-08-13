Robert Lewandowski: ‘I Learn A Lot Of From The Youngsters’

Robert Lewandowski said he learns a lot from his younger Barcelona team-mates
Lewandowski began his career before some of his current team-mates were even born
Barcelona kick-off their LaLiga title defence away at Mallorca on Saturday, August 16
Robert Lewandowski admitted that he was surprised to learn from his younger Barcelona team-mates, despite his wealth of experience.
The 37-year-old striker scored 42 goals and registered three assists in all competitions last season as Barcelona completed a domestic treble. Only Kylian Mbappe (43) scored more goals than Lewandowski among players in Europe’s top five leagues.
The Poland international helped Hansi Flick’s side score 102 goals in LaLiga during the last campaign, with the Blaugrana the only team across Europe’s top five divisions to score 100+ league goals in 2024-25.
Despite starting his career before some of his current team-mates were even born, Lewandowski is still learning from them and developing his game.
“When I see that I still don't have to catch the young guys, that they still have to catch me, it means this next season can also be very good,” Lewandowski told BBC Sport.
“I am still there to show the best performance from myself.
“I understood that I cannot fight with them, but I can help them and they can also help me.
“I learn from them a lot. I didn't think it would happen like that.”
One of his younger team-mates is, of course, Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old led LaLiga in assists (13) last season, as well as attempted (309) and completed dribbles (161).
Yamal has already directly contributed to 53 goals (25 goals, 28 assists) for Barcelona in all competitions, while also winning Euro 2024 with Spain.
Raphinha also impressed for Barcelona last season, registering 56 goal involvements (34 goals, 22 assists) in all competitions.
Lewandowski thinks both of his team-mates have a good chance of winning this year’s Ballon d’Or award.
“It is the first time in my life I saw after 50 minutes that he [Yamal] had something special,” Lewandowski added.
“I didn't believe it because I didn't see this kind of player at this age - I thought this is impossible at 15.
“Lamine Yamal's season was incredible, but in the end it depends on what is most important. He still has a lot of time, if not this year, maybe next year.
“Raphinha also had an amazing season. We have players who can be one of the favourites to win this kind of title.”
