Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Joe Root ‘Prioritises’ Test Team Over Mega Auction

Considered as one of the modern-day greats, Joe Root has never been a part of the Indian Premier League so far. He went into the auction in 2018 but was unsold. The IPL mega auction is slated for next month.

IPL 2022: Joe Root ‘Prioritises’ Test Team Over Mega Auction
England captain Joe Root's was considering entering the IPL 2022 mega auction last week. - BCCI-PTI Photo

Trending

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 6:58 pm

England skipper Joe Root has ‘sacrificed’ the opportunity to enter the IPL 2022 mega auction to ‘throw’ all his energy into reviving the fortunes of his under-fire Test team. Considered one of the modern greats of the game, Root is yet to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after going unsold in the 2018 auction. (More Cricket News)

Last week, Root said he was considering entering the mega auction but added he would look to play in the tournament only if it does not distract him from his Test career. However, the wait to see the 31-year-old feature in the lucrative league increased further as he has decided to prioritise the English Test team, which just succumbed to an embarrassing 0-4 Ashes defeat .

“There's a lot that we need to do for this team, which deserves all of my energy,” Root said at the post-match conference after his side's 146-run loss to Australia in the fifth Test on Sunday.

Related stories

IPL 2022: England Test Captain Joe Root Likely To Enter Indian Premier League Auction

“I’ll keep sacrificing as much as I can because I care so much about Test cricket in our country and trying to get us to where we want to be,” added the star batter, confirming he has turned down the chance to enter the IPL 2022 auction.

England’s below-par performance in Test cricket this past year has led to questions on his leadership but Root has expressed his desire to continue as the English red-ball captain. “It's very difficult when you get beaten as heavily as we have done on this tour to convince people I'm the right man.

“But I can tell you one thing for sure – as long as I have the opportunity to captain this team, I will throw everything into it and give everything - for everyone supporting us, for the guys around me, for the players – to try and provide an environment that allows us to be successful,” Root said.

The Indian Premier League has expanded to 10 teams starting this year and the mega-auction ahead of the upcoming season is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. 

Tags

Sports Cricket England National Cricket Team Cricket - IPL IPL Player Auction Indian Premier League IPL 2022 Mega Auction Joe Root Ashes
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu Looks To End Title Drought

Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu Looks To End Title Drought

IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill To Join Ahmedabad - Reports

Tata Steel Chess Tournament Broadcaster Invites Norwegian Bank Robber As Guest

Ben Stokes, England All-rounder, Pulls Out Of IPL 2022 To Manage Workload: Reports

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Djokovic was deported from Australia after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Australian Open 2022, Day 1: Season-opening Grand Slam Starts Sans Novak Djokovic

Nepalese devotees warm themselves around fire after taking a holy dip in the Hanumante river during Madhav Narayan Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. During the festival, devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. Unmarried women pray to find a good husband while those married pray for the longevity of their husbands by observing a month-long fast.

Devotees Perform Rituals At Madhav Narayan Festival In Nepal

A couple watches the sunset while visiting a park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Love In The Air, Love In The Time Of Corona

Actor Sidharth Malhotra in a still from 'Shershaah' (2021). He is the nephew to veteran Bollywood actors Randhir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor , Rajeev Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: 5 Facts You Didn't Know

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in a still from ' Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' (2019). Where he plays the role of a fierce warrior Raja Pandi.

Happy Birthday Vijay Sethupathi: 5 Unique Looks From His Roles